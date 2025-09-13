Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links

Top 9 Hardest-Working U.S. States in 2025: Who Leads the Nation?

By Alisha Louis
Sep 13, 2025, 19:04 EDT

Which are the U.S. states that work the hardest? Nobody would’ve guessed but North Dakota ranks #1 on the list. Read about the top Hardest-Working U.S. States, key work factors, and what makes these states stand out nationwide. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
List of 9 Hardest-Working U.S. States in 2025
List of 9 Hardest-Working U.S. States in 2025

Which are the Hardest-Working U.S. States in 2025? America is without a doubt one the hardest-working countries. America's workforce remains dedicated and resilient, with a strong commitment to innovation and productivity driving economic growth in 2025. North Dakota leads the nation as the hardest-working state in the US, boasting a total score of 66.17, according to a comprehensive workforce analysis by leading labor research sources. 

States such as Alaska, South Dakota, and Texas also feature prominently, illustrating geographic diversity. Understanding the factors behind these rankings helps reveal the work culture shaping America’s economy today.

List of 9 Hardest-Working U.S. States in 2025

These Hardest-Working U.S. States rankings reflect not just hours worked but also employment rates, vacation habits, and community involvement—offering a holistic view of work ethic across the nation. Read the total score for these 9 Hardest-Working U.S. States: 

RANK

STATE

TOTAL SCORE

DIRECT WORK RANK

INDIRECT WORK RANK

1

North Dakota

66.17

1

33

2

Alaska

63.11

3

13

3

South Dakota

60.81

2

46

4

Texas

57.06

5

18

5

Hawaii

56.84

12

1

6

Virginia

55.93

10

7

7

New Hampshire

55.76

7

19

8

Wyoming

54.99

6

30

9

Maryland

54.98

13

6

(Source- Wallet Hub Hardest-Working U.S. States)

What are the Direct and Indirect Work Factors?

The workforce dedication index is based on weighted direct and indirect work factors totaling 100 points. These factors capture work intensity, employment, and lifestyle balance, offering a broad picture of a state’s workforce dedication.

Factor

Weighting

Points

Direct Work Factors

Average Workweek Hours

Triple Weight

32.00

Employment Rate

Double Weight

21.33

Share of Households no Adults Work

Full Weight

10.67

Unused Vacation Time

Half Weight

5.33

Share of Engaged Workers

Half Weight

5.33

Idle Youth Rate (ages 18-24)

Half Weight

5.33

Indirect Work Factors

Average Commute Time

Full Weight

5.00

Multiple Job Holders

Full Weight

5.00

Annual Volunteer Hours

Full Weight

5.00

Average Leisure Time

Full Weight

5.00

Read other U.S. News and Stories-

Patriot Day 2025: 10+ Quotes, Wishes and Messages

Walter Reed Biography: Army Doctor Who Stopped Yellow Fever

Super Bowl Winners: List of NFL Champions by Year

Conclusion

North Dakota leads the nation in workforce dedication, with Alaska and South Dakota close behind. Combined direct and indirect work patterns reveal diverse state work ethics reflecting local cultures and economies. Understanding these patterns helps grasp the evolving American work landscape in 2025.

Alisha Louis
Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Alisha Louis is a US Content Specialist with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) graduate degree. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she specializes in covering trending news and educational developments across the United States. Her work combines journalistic precision with engaging narratives, making complex topics accessible and relevant for a diverse audience. Dedicated to delivering timely and trustworthy content, Alisha brings a fresh, insightful perspective to every piece she writes.

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • How does indirect work factor into rankings?
      +
      Indirect factors include commute, multiple jobs, volunteer hours, and leisure time reflecting overall workforce dedication.
    • What factors determine a state’s work ranking?
      +
      Work hours, employment rate, vacation use, commute time, multiple jobs, volunteerism, and leisure time.
    • Which state is the hardest-working in the US in 2025?
      +
      North Dakota ranks as the hardest-working state in the United States for 2025.

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags