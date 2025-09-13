Top 9 Hardest-Working U.S. States in 2025: Who Leads the Nation?

Which are the Hardest-Working U.S. States in 2025? America is without a doubt one the hardest-working countries. America's workforce remains dedicated and resilient, with a strong commitment to innovation and productivity driving economic growth in 2025. North Dakota leads the nation as the hardest-working state in the US, boasting a total score of 66.17, according to a comprehensive workforce analysis by leading labor research sources.
States such as Alaska, South Dakota, and Texas also feature prominently, illustrating geographic diversity. Understanding the factors behind these rankings helps reveal the work culture shaping America’s economy today.
List of 9 Hardest-Working U.S. States in 2025
These Hardest-Working U.S. States rankings reflect not just hours worked but also employment rates, vacation habits, and community involvement—offering a holistic view of work ethic across the nation. Read the total score for these 9 Hardest-Working U.S. States:
|
RANK
|
STATE
|
TOTAL SCORE
|
DIRECT WORK RANK
|
INDIRECT WORK RANK
|
1
|
North Dakota
|
66.17
|
1
|
33
|
2
|
63.11
|
3
|
13
|
3
|
South Dakota
|
60.81
|
2
|
46
|
4
|
57.06
|
5
|
18
|
5
|
56.84
|
12
|
1
|
6
|
55.93
|
10
|
7
|
7
|
55.76
|
7
|
19
|
8
|
54.99
|
6
|
30
|
9
|
54.98
|
13
|
6
(Source- Wallet Hub Hardest-Working U.S. States)
What are the Direct and Indirect Work Factors?
The workforce dedication index is based on weighted direct and indirect work factors totaling 100 points. These factors capture work intensity, employment, and lifestyle balance, offering a broad picture of a state’s workforce dedication.
|
Factor
|
Weighting
|
Points
|
Direct Work Factors
|
Average Workweek Hours
|
Triple Weight
|
32.00
|
Employment Rate
|
Double Weight
|
21.33
|
Share of Households no Adults Work
|
Full Weight
|
10.67
|
Unused Vacation Time
|
Half Weight
|
5.33
|
Share of Engaged Workers
|
Half Weight
|
5.33
|
Idle Youth Rate (ages 18-24)
|
Half Weight
|
5.33
|
Indirect Work Factors
|
Average Commute Time
|
Full Weight
|
5.00
|
Multiple Job Holders
|
Full Weight
|
5.00
|
Annual Volunteer Hours
|
Full Weight
|
5.00
|
Average Leisure Time
|
Full Weight
|
5.00
Conclusion
North Dakota leads the nation in workforce dedication, with Alaska and South Dakota close behind. Combined direct and indirect work patterns reveal diverse state work ethics reflecting local cultures and economies. Understanding these patterns helps grasp the evolving American work landscape in 2025.
