Top 9 Hardest-Working U.S. States in 2025: Who Leads the Nation?

Which are the Hardest-Working U.S. States in 2025? America is without a doubt one the hardest-working countries. America's workforce remains dedicated and resilient, with a strong commitment to innovation and productivity driving economic growth in 2025. North Dakota leads the nation as the hardest-working state in the US, boasting a total score of 66.17, according to a comprehensive workforce analysis by leading labor research sources.

States such as Alaska, South Dakota, and Texas also feature prominently, illustrating geographic diversity. Understanding the factors behind these rankings helps reveal the work culture shaping America’s economy today.

List of 9 Hardest-Working U.S. States in 2025

These Hardest-Working U.S. States rankings reflect not just hours worked but also employment rates, vacation habits, and community involvement—offering a holistic view of work ethic across the nation. Read the total score for these 9 Hardest-Working U.S. States: