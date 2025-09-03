IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download PDF

IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Syllabus 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs conducts the Security Assistant (Motor Transport) [SA/MT] recruitment every year to test both general skills and driving/transport-related knowledge. The selection process usually has two stages, Tier I (computer-based test) and Tier II (practical driving/skill test).
The first stage evaluates subjects like General Awareness, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English, and Basic Driving/Transport Rules. The second stage focuses on driving skills needed for Motor Transport duties. This article covers the complete IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Syllabus 2025 in detail to help candidates prepare effectively.
IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Syllabus 2025 Overview
Candidates can check the overview of the IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Syllabus 2025 and exam pattern in the table below as per the official notification.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruiting Body
|
Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs
|
Post
|
Security Assistant (Motor Transport)
|
Selection Process
|
Tier I – Computer-Based Test (Objective)
Tier II – Driving/Skill Test
|
Category
|
Syllabus
|
Exam Language
|
CBT available in English & Hindi
Practical test as per local rules
IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Syllabus 2025
The IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Syllabus 2025 is designed to test both your general aptitude and driving/transport-related knowledge. Candidates must focus on each subject given in the official notification to prepare effectively. Below is the detailed subject-wise syllabus for the IB SA/MT exam.
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
General Awareness
|
Current Affairs (National & International)
Indian Constitution
Government Schemes & Ministries
Economy & Budget
Everyday Science
Indian Geography
Organizations & Headquarters
Awards
Sports
Defence & Security Basics
|
Basic Transport / Driving Rules (Domain Knowledge)
|
Traffic Signs & Signals
Motor Vehicles Basics
Road Markings
Defensive Driving
Documents & Penalties (DL, RC, Insurance, PUC)
Vehicle Fitness & Routine Checks
Log-Book Basics
First-Aid
Breakdown Protocols
Driving in Night/Fog & Hilly Areas
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Number System
BODMAS
Percentages
Ratio & Proportion
Averages
Profit & Loss
Simple & Compound Interest
Time & Work
Time, Speed & Distance
Mensuration (2D & 3D)
Data Interpretation (Tables & Graphs)
|
Reasoning Ability (Numerical, Analytical & Logical)
|
Analogies
Series
Coding-Decoding
Syllogism
Blood Relations
Directions
Venn Diagrams
Classification
Non-Verbal Reasoning
Ranking & Order
Puzzle-based Questions
|
English Language
|
Reading Comprehension
Cloze Test
Para Jumbles
Error Spotting
Idioms & Phrases
Synonyms & Antonyms
Fill in the Blanks
Sentence Improvement
Grammar Usage
IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Exam Pattern 2025
The IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Exam Pattern 2025 is designed to test both academic knowledge and real driving skills. The selection process has two stages, Tier I (online test) and Tier II (practical/skill test).
Tier I is a computer-based test (CBT) of 100 marks with objective-type questions. The exam duration is 1 hour, and there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. Subjects include General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English, and Basic Driving/Transport Rules.
Tier II is a practical driving/skill assessment where candidates are tested on vehicle handling, safety checks, and road readiness. Some sources also mention an interaction or interview round along with the driving test. This stage is mainly qualifying in nature, and the final merit is prepared as per the official notification.
Candidates can check details in the table below:
|
Tier
|
Mode
|
Components
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Notes
|
Tier I
|
Online (CBT), Objective
|
General Awareness, Quant, Reasoning, English, Basic Driving/Transport Rules
|
100
|
60 minutes
|
Negative marking: 0.25 for each wrong answer
|
Tier II
|
Practical/Skill Test
|
Driving test on prescribed vehicle type, safety checks, may include interaction/interview
|
50 (Driving) + 50 (Interview)
|
As scheduled
|
Tests real-world driving skills and Motor Transport (MT) readiness
Also Check:
|IB ACIO Preparation Tips
|IB ACIO Books 2025
|IB ACIO Apply Online 2025
How to Prepare for IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Syllabus?
Candidates must focus equally on the Tier I online test and the Tier II driving/skill assessment to secure their selection for IB SA Motar Transport exam. The following are effective preparation tips:
- Strengthen General Awareness with current affairs, static GK, and government schemes.
- Revise Quantitative Aptitude basics and practice short-cut methods for speed.
- Improve Reasoning Ability through daily puzzles, coding-decoding, and logical series.
- Brush up on English Grammar, comprehension, and vocabulary for accuracy.
- Study Basic Driving/Transport Rules from official road safety guidelines.
- Practice mock tests to manage time and accuracy under exam pressure.
- Gain hands-on driving practice with different vehicle types for Tier II.
- Focus on vehicle safety checks and maintenance basics for the skill test.
- Build confidence and communication skills for the interaction/interview round.
- Follow a balanced routine of study and practice driving to stay consistent.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation