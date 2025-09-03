IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download PDF

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
By Mridula Sharma
Sep 3, 2025, 10:59 IST

The IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Syllabus 2025 covers both general aptitude and driving/transport knowledge. Tier I tests General Awareness, Quant, Reasoning, English, and Driving Rules, while Tier II checks real driving skills and safety readiness. This article provides a detailed syllabus, exam pattern, and expert preparation tips to help candidates succeed in the IB SA/MT exam.

IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern
IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern

IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Syllabus 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs conducts the Security Assistant (Motor Transport) [SA/MT] recruitment every year to test both general skills and driving/transport-related knowledge. The selection process usually has two stages, Tier I (computer-based test) and Tier II (practical driving/skill test). 

The first stage evaluates subjects like General Awareness, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English, and Basic Driving/Transport Rules. The second stage focuses on driving skills needed for Motor Transport duties. This article covers the complete IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Syllabus 2025 in detail to help candidates prepare effectively.

IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Syllabus 2025 Overview

Candidates can check the overview of the IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Syllabus 2025 and exam pattern in the table below as per the official notification.

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Body

Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs

Post

Security Assistant (Motor Transport)

Selection Process

Tier I – Computer-Based Test (Objective)

Tier II – Driving/Skill Test

Category

Syllabus

Exam Language

CBT available in English & Hindi

Practical test as per local rules

IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Syllabus 2025 

The IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Syllabus 2025 is designed to test both your general aptitude and driving/transport-related knowledge. Candidates must focus on each subject given in the official notification to prepare effectively. Below is the detailed subject-wise syllabus for the IB SA/MT exam.

Subject

Topics

General Awareness

Current Affairs (National & International)

Indian Constitution

Government Schemes & Ministries

Economy & Budget

Everyday Science

Indian Geography

Organizations & Headquarters

Awards

Sports

Defence & Security Basics

Basic Transport / Driving Rules (Domain Knowledge)

Traffic Signs & Signals

Motor Vehicles Basics

Road Markings

Defensive Driving

Documents & Penalties (DL, RC, Insurance, PUC)

Vehicle Fitness & Routine Checks

Log-Book Basics

First-Aid

Breakdown Protocols

Driving in Night/Fog & Hilly Areas

Quantitative Aptitude

Number System

BODMAS

Percentages

Ratio & Proportion

Averages

Profit & Loss

Simple & Compound Interest

Time & Work

Time, Speed & Distance

Mensuration (2D & 3D)

Data Interpretation (Tables & Graphs)

Reasoning Ability (Numerical, Analytical & Logical)

Analogies

Series

Coding-Decoding

Syllogism

Blood Relations

Directions

Venn Diagrams

Classification

Non-Verbal Reasoning

Ranking & Order

Puzzle-based Questions

English Language

Reading Comprehension

Cloze Test

Para Jumbles

Error Spotting

Idioms & Phrases

Synonyms & Antonyms

Fill in the Blanks

Sentence Improvement

Grammar Usage

IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Exam Pattern 2025

The IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Exam Pattern 2025 is designed to test both academic knowledge and real driving skills. The selection process has two stages, Tier I (online test) and Tier II (practical/skill test).

Tier I is a computer-based test (CBT) of 100 marks with objective-type questions. The exam duration is 1 hour, and there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. Subjects include General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English, and Basic Driving/Transport Rules.

Tier II is a practical driving/skill assessment where candidates are tested on vehicle handling, safety checks, and road readiness. Some sources also mention an interaction or interview round along with the driving test. This stage is mainly qualifying in nature, and the final merit is prepared as per the official notification.

Candidates can check details in the table below:

Tier

Mode

Components

Marks

Time

Notes

Tier I

Online (CBT), Objective

General Awareness, Quant, Reasoning, English, Basic Driving/Transport Rules

100

60 minutes

Negative marking: 0.25 for each wrong answer

Tier II

Practical/Skill Test

Driving test on prescribed vehicle type, safety checks, may include interaction/interview

50 (Driving) + 50 (Interview)

As scheduled

Tests real-world driving skills and Motor Transport (MT) readiness

How to Prepare for IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Syllabus?

Candidates must focus equally on the Tier I online test and the Tier II driving/skill assessment to secure their selection for IB SA Motar Transport exam. The following are effective preparation tips:

 

  • Strengthen General Awareness with current affairs, static GK, and government schemes.

 

  • Revise Quantitative Aptitude basics and practice short-cut methods for speed.
  • Improve Reasoning Ability through daily puzzles, coding-decoding, and logical series.
  • Brush up on English Grammar, comprehension, and vocabulary for accuracy.
  • Study Basic Driving/Transport Rules from official road safety guidelines.
  • Practice mock tests to manage time and accuracy under exam pressure.
  • Gain hands-on driving practice with different vehicle types for Tier II.
  • Focus on vehicle safety checks and maintenance basics for the skill test.
  • Build confidence and communication skills for the interaction/interview round.
  • Follow a balanced routine of study and practice driving to stay consistent.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

