IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download PDF

IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Syllabus 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs conducts the Security Assistant (Motor Transport) [SA/MT] recruitment every year to test both general skills and driving/transport-related knowledge. The selection process usually has two stages, Tier I (computer-based test) and Tier II (practical driving/skill test).

The first stage evaluates subjects like General Awareness, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English, and Basic Driving/Transport Rules. The second stage focuses on driving skills needed for Motor Transport duties. This article covers the complete IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Syllabus 2025 in detail to help candidates prepare effectively.

IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Syllabus 2025 Overview

Candidates can check the overview of the IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Syllabus 2025 and exam pattern in the table below as per the official notification.