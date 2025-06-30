Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Learning multiplication tables from 2 to 20 can be fun and fast! This article provides a 5-day step-by-step plan using engaging tricks and smart strategies designed specifically for children. Discover easy methods for tricky numbers, leverage patterns, and learn how consistent, enjoyable practice can lead to quick mental math mastery and boost confidence in just under a week.

Anisha Mishra
ByAnisha Mishra
Jun 30, 2025, 12:29 IST
Multiplication tables are a fundamental building block of mathematics, essential for everything from quick mental calculations to understanding more complex concepts later on. However, for many children, memorizing tables from 2 to 20 can seem like a daunting task, often turning into a source of frustration rather than fascination. But what if we told you there's a way to conquer these tables in just five days, using tricks and methods that make learning enjoyable and effective?
This guide is designed to transform the challenge of multiplication tables into a fun and achievable goal for your child. We'll break down the process into manageable daily steps, introducing simple yet powerful tricks that go beyond rote memorization. By focusing on understanding patterns and applying clever techniques, children can quickly build their confidence in mental math, making the journey to mastering tables a truly rewarding experience.

How to Learn Tables from 2 to 20 in Just 5 Days – Fun Tricks for Children

Learning multiplication tables doesn't have to be a boring chore. With the right strategies and a bit of daily fun, children can master tables from 2 to 20 in as little as five days! The key is to use smart tricks, understand patterns, and practice consistently.

The Overall Strategy: Divide and Conquer!

Our 5-day plan focuses on grouping tables by their difficulty and applying specific tricks to make them stick. We'll leverage what your child already knows and build upon it, rather than starting from scratch each time.

Fun Tricks for Specific Tables:

Here are some clever tricks that make learning certain multiplication tables much easier and more enjoyable:

Table(s)

Trick Name

How It Works (Example)

2

Doubling

Just double the number you're multiplying.
Example: 2 x 6 = double of 6 = 12

5

Ends in 0 or 5

All answers end in 0 or 5. If the number is even, it ends in 0; if odd, it ends in 5.
Example: 5 x 4 = 20, 5 x 7 = 35

10

Add a Zero

Simply add a zero to the end of the number you're multiplying.
Example: 10 x 8 = 80

11 (up to 9x)

Repeat Digit

For single digits (1-9), just write the number twice.
Example: 11 x 5 = 55

11 (10-19)

Sum in Middle

For 11 x (a two-digit number where digits sum to <10), put the sum of the digits in between.
Example: 11 x 12 = 1(1+2)2 = 132

9

Finger Trick

Hold up 10 fingers. For 9 x (number), fold down that finger. Count fingers before (tens) and after (ones).
Example: 9 x 4 = (fold 4th finger) 3 fingers before, 6 after = 36

9

Sum of Digits

For answers 9x1 to 9x10, the digits in the answer always add up to 9.
Example: 9 x 7 = 63, and 6 + 3 = 9

All Tables

Commutative Property

If you know A x B, you also know B x A. This cuts memorization in half!
Example: If you know 7 x 6 = 42, you know 6 x 7 = 42

Larger Tables (e.g., 12-20)

Breaking Down (Splitting)

Break down one of the numbers into easier parts (e.g., tens and ones).
Example: 13 x 7 = (10 x 7) + (3 x 7) = 70 + 21 = 91

General Tips for Success to Learn Tables from 2 to 20 in Just 5 Days

  • Keep it Fun! Use flashcards, multiplication games, online quizzes, or even draw pictures related to the problems.

  • Short & Sweet Sessions: Instead of one long session, do several short (10-15 minute) practice bursts throughout the day.

  • Recite Aloud: Saying the tables out loud helps with memorisation.

  • Visualize: Encourage them to "see" the numbers or the abacus in their mind.

  • Reward Progress: Celebrate small victories! Acknowledge their hard work and effort.

  • Don't Force It: If your child is struggling or getting frustrated, take a break and come back later. Learning should be positive.

Mastering multiplication tables from 2 to 20 in just five days is an ambitious but achievable goal with these fun tricks and a structured plan. By focusing on understanding patterns, breaking down complex problems, and consistent, enjoyable practice, children will not only memorize their tables but also develop vital mental math skills, boost their confidence, and lay a strong foundation for future mathematical success.

