JNVU Result 2025 OUT at jnvuiums.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

JNVU Result 2025:Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU) has recently released the semester results of various courses like BPharma, MBA, MA, BA, MSc, LLM, and MCA. Jai Narain Vyas University Results 2025 have been released online on the official website- jnvuiums.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their jnvuiums.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Jodhpur University results 2025, the students need to enter their roll number. Jai Narain Vyas University Results 2025 As per the latest update, Jai Narain Vyas University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their JNVU Results on the official exam portal of the University- jnvuiums.in. JNVU Result 2025 Download Link Click here

How to Check JNVU Resul ts 2025. Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the JNVU Results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official result portal of the university - jnvuiums.in Step 2: Click on the ‘JNVU Result’ segment Step 3: Select your result like semester/annual/diploma/certificate. Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on it. Step 5: Enter your Roll Number Step 6: Result will be displayed on the screen. Step 7: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference Direct Links to Check Jai Narain Vyas University Results 2025 Check here the direct link for Jai Narain Vyas University Results for various examinations. Course Result Date Result Links BA Final Year July 28, 2025 Click here BA (Honours) Previous Year (Political Science) July 25, 2025 Click here BA (Honours) Final Year (History) July 25, 2025 Click here MA Final Year (History) July 25, 2025 Click here MSc Final Year (Mathematics) July 25, 2025 Click here BA LLB Xth Sem July 24, 2025 Click here BBA LLB Xth Sem July 24, 2025 Click here MA Final Year (Sociology) July 23, 2025 Click here MA Final Year (Political Science) July 23, 2025 Click here MA Final Year (Hindi) July 23, 2025 Click here MBA (FS) Ist Sem July 23, 2025 Click here BCom (Honours) Final Year (Business Finance & Economics) July 21, 2025 Click here