JNVU Result 2025 OUT at jnvuiums.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

JNVU Result 2025:Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU) has recently released the semester results of various courses like BPharma, MBA, MA, BA, MSc, LLM, and MCA. Jai Narain Vyas University Results 2025 have been released online on the official website- jnvuiums.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their jnvuiums.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Jodhpur University results 2025, the students need to enter their roll number.
Jai Narain Vyas University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Jai Narain Vyas University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their JNVU Results on the official exam portal of the University- jnvuiums.in.
JNVU Result 2025 Download Link
How to Check JNVU Results 2025.
Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the JNVU Results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official result portal of the university - jnvuiums.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘JNVU Result’ segment
Step 3: Select your result like semester/annual/diploma/certificate.
Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on it.
Step 5: Enter your Roll Number
Step 6: Result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 7: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference
Direct Links to Check Jai Narain Vyas University Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Jai Narain Vyas University Results for various examinations.
Course
Result Date
Result Links
BA Final Year
July 28, 2025
BA (Honours) Previous Year (Political Science)
July 25, 2025
BA (Honours) Final Year (History)
July 25, 2025
MA Final Year (History)
July 25, 2025
MSc Final Year (Mathematics)
July 25, 2025
BA LLB Xth Sem
July 24, 2025
BBA LLB Xth Sem
July 24, 2025
MA Final Year (Sociology)
July 23, 2025
MA Final Year (Political Science)
July 23, 2025
MA Final Year (Hindi)
July 23, 2025
MBA (FS) Ist Sem
July 23, 2025
BCom (Honours) Final Year (Business Finance & Economics)
July 21, 2025
Jai Narain Vyas University: Highlights
Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU), formerly known as University of Jodhpur is located in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. It was established in the year 1962. In the year 1992, the name changed from Jodhpur University to Jai Narain Vyas University. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). JNVU offers courses in various departments like faculty of arts, education, and social sciences; the faculty of sciences; and the faculty of commerce and management studies.
Jai Narain Vyas University Highlights
University Name
Jai Narain Vyas University formerly known as University of Jodhpur
Established
1962
Location
Jodhpur, Rajasthan
JNVU Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
