ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2025-26: ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on 27 March 2026, and students must understand the updated exam pattern to score well. With increasing focus on logic-building, programming skills, and real-world application, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has designed the exam pattern to evaluate both theoretical concepts and practical proficiency.

The paper includes a balanced mix of Java programming, OOP concepts, data structures, Boolean algebra, SQL queries, and algorithms, ensuring that students develop a strong computational foundation. This article provides a detailed overview of the ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2025–26, marking scheme, question paper format, and topic-wise weightage to help you prepare effectively.