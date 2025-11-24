ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025
By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 24, 2025, 12:08 IST

ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2025-26 is essential for students as the ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam 2026 is going to be held on 27 March 2026. Students should understand the updated paper pattern, marking scheme, and syllabus weightage to prepare effectively and score higher marks. Check this article for ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2025-26.

ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2025-26
ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2025-26

ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2025-26: ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on 27 March 2026, and students must understand the updated exam pattern to score well. With increasing focus on logic-building, programming skills, and real-world application, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has designed the exam pattern to evaluate both theoretical concepts and practical proficiency. 

The paper includes a balanced mix of Java programming, OOP concepts, data structures, Boolean algebra, SQL queries, and algorithms, ensuring that students develop a strong computational foundation. This article provides a detailed overview of the ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2025–26, marking scheme, question paper format, and topic-wise weightage to help you prepare effectively.

ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2025-26

Students can check the table below for ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2025-26:

ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Question Paper Format 2025-26

ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Question Paper Format 2025-26 is designed to assess both theoretical understanding and programming skills. The paper is divided into three sections, each focusing on different skill sets and question types.

Section

Question Type

No. of Questions

Marks

Section A

Short Answer Questions

4–6 Questions

20 Marks

Section B

Programming (Java) & Application-based Questions

2–3 Questions

30 Marks

Section C

Algorithm, Data Structures, Boolean Algebra, SQL Queries

2–3 Questions (Internal Choice Available)

20 Marks

Total

70 Marks

ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2025-26 gives students a clear roadmap of what to expect in the final exam and how to prepare efficiently. Understanding the paper format, marking scheme, and key topics will help students plan better and score higher in the 2026 board exam.

Also Check: 

ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26

