ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2025-26: ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on 27 March 2026, and students must understand the updated exam pattern to score well. With increasing focus on logic-building, programming skills, and real-world application, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has designed the exam pattern to evaluate both theoretical concepts and practical proficiency.
The paper includes a balanced mix of Java programming, OOP concepts, data structures, Boolean algebra, SQL queries, and algorithms, ensuring that students develop a strong computational foundation. This article provides a detailed overview of the ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2025–26, marking scheme, question paper format, and topic-wise weightage to help you prepare effectively.
ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2025-26: Key Highlights
|
Category
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Subject
|
ICSE Class 12 Computer Science
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks
|
Theory Exam Marks
|
70 Marks
|
Practical / Project Work Marks
|
30 Marks
|
Exam Date
|
27 March 2026
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Type of Questions
|
Short Answers, Long Answers, Application-based Questions, Coding-based Questions
|
Main Topics Covered
|
Java Programming, OOP, Data Structures, Boolean Algebra, SQL, Database Concepts
|
Question Paper Sections
|
Section A, Section B, Section C
ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2025-26
Students can check the table below for ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2025-26:
|
Category
|
Details
|
Subject
|
ICSE Class 12 Computer Science
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks
|
Theory Paper
|
70 Marks
|
Practical / Project Work
|
30 Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Type of Questions
|
Short Answers, Long Answers, Application-based Questions, Logic-based Coding Questions
|
Syllabus Coverage
|
Java Programming, OOP Concepts, Data Structures, Boolean Algebra, Database Concepts, SQL Queries
ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Question Paper Format 2025-26
ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Question Paper Format 2025-26 is designed to assess both theoretical understanding and programming skills. The paper is divided into three sections, each focusing on different skill sets and question types.
|
Section
|
Question Type
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Section A
|
Short Answer Questions
|
4–6 Questions
|
20 Marks
|
Section B
|
Programming (Java) & Application-based Questions
|
2–3 Questions
|
30 Marks
|
Section C
|
Algorithm, Data Structures, Boolean Algebra, SQL Queries
|
2–3 Questions (Internal Choice Available)
|
20 Marks
|
Total
|
—
|
—
|
70 Marks
ICSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern 2025-26 gives students a clear roadmap of what to expect in the final exam and how to prepare efficiently. Understanding the paper format, marking scheme, and key topics will help students plan better and score higher in the 2026 board exam.
