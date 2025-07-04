Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

ISC Class 12th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26: Are you an ICSE board student looking for the revised syllabus for the academic year 2025-26? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Check here the latest Computer Science syllabus for the academic year 2025-26, and also download the syllabus PDF for free.

Akshita Jolly
ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 4, 2025, 12:52 IST

ISC Class 12th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26: This article is written to inform the students about the revised syllabus for class 11 that has been made available by the ICSE board. Students can access the full Chemistry syllabus here. The important topics, practicals, and the marking scheme are available in this article. Check the full article to know the details.

Aims (Conceptual) 

(1) To understand algorithmic problem solving using data abstractions, functional and procedural abstractions, and object-based and object-oriented abstractions. 

(2) To understand: 

(a) how computers represent, store and process data at different levels of abstraction that mediate between the machine and the algorithmic problem-solving level and 

(b) How they communicate with the outside world. 

(3) To create awareness of ethical issues related to computing and to promote safe, ethical behaviour. 

(4) To make students aware of future trends in computing. 

Aims (Skills): 

To devise algorithmic solutions to problems and to be able to code, validate, document, execute and debug the solution using the Java programming system.

Also, check: ISC Class 11th Syllabus 2025-26

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025

Find the CISCE Board Class 12th Computer Science syllabus 2025-26 from the table below:

SECTION A

  • Boolean Algebra- Propositional logic, well-formed formulae, truth values and interpretation of well-formed formulae (wff), truth tables, satisfiable, unsatisfiable and valid formulae. Equivalence laws and their use in simplifying wffs, Binary valued quantities; basic postulates of Boolean algebra; operations AND, OR and NOT; truth tables, Basic theorems of Boolean algebra (e.g. duality, idempotence, commutativity, associativity, distributivity, operations with 0 and 1, complements, absorption, involution); De Morgan’s theorem and its applications; reducing Boolean expressions to sum of products and product of sums forms; Karnaugh maps (up to four variables).

  • Computer Hardware- Elementary logic gates (NOT, AND, OR, NAND, NOR, XOR, XNOR) and their use in circuits, Applications of Boolean algebra and logic gates to half adders, full adders, encoders, decoders, multiplexers, NAND, NOR as universal gates

SECTION  B

  • Implementation of algorithms to solve problems- The students are required to do lab assignments in the computer lab concurrently with the lectures. Programming assignments should be done such that each major topic is covered in at least one assignment. Assignment problems should be designed so that they are sufficiently challenging. Students must do algorithm design, address correctness issues, implement and execute the algorithm in Java and debug where necessary

  • Programming in Java (Review of Class XI Sections B and C)- Note that items 4 to 13 should be introduced almost simultaneously, along with classes and their definitions. 

  • Objects- Objects as data (attributes) + behaviour (methods); object as an instance of a class, Constructors, Analysis of some real-world programming examples in terms of objects and classes, Basic input/output using Scanner and Printer classes from JDK; input/output exceptions, Tokens in an input stream, concept of whitespace, extracting tokens from an input stream (String Tokenizer class)

  • Primitive values, Wrapper classes, Types and casting: Primitive values and types: byte, int, short, long, float, double, boolean, char. Corresponding wrapper classes for each primitive type. Class is a type of object. Class is a mechanism for user-defined types. Changing types through user-defined casting and automatic type coercion for some primitive types

  • Variables, Expressions: Variables as names for values; named constants (final), expressions (arithmetic and logical) and their evaluation (operators, associativity, precedence). Assignment operation: difference between the left-hand side and the right-hand side of the assignment.

  • Statements, Scope: Statements; conditional (if, if else, if else if, switch case, ternary operator), looping (for, while, do while, continue, break); grouping statements in blocks, scope and visibility of variables

  • Methods: Methods (as abstractions for complex user-defined operations on objects), formal arguments and actual arguments in methods; different behaviour of primitive and object arguments. Static methods and variables. This Operator. Examples of algorithmic problem solving using methods (number problems, finding roots of algebraic equations, etc.).

  • Arrays, Strings: Structured data types – arrays (single and multidimensional), address calculations, strings. Example algorithms that use structured data types (e.g. searching, finding maximum/minimum, sorting techniques, solving systems of linear equations, substring, concatenation, length, access to char in string, etc.).

  • Recursion: Concept of recursion, simple recursive methods (e.g. factorial, GCD, binary search, conversion of representations of numbers between different bases)

SECTION C

  • Inheritance, Interface, Polymorphism, Data structures, Computational complexity: Inheritance; super and derived classes; member access in derived classes; redefinition of variables and methods in subclasses; abstract classes; class Object; protected visibility. Subclass polymorphism and dynamic binding, Interfaces in Java; implementing interfaces through a class; interfaces for user-defined implementation of behaviour.

  • Data structures: Basic data structures (stack, queue, circular queue, dequeue); implementation directly through classes; definition through an interface and multiple implementations by implementing the interface. Conversion of Infix to Prefix and Postfix notations, Single linked list (Algorithm and programming), binary trees, tree traversals (Conceptual).

  • Complexity and Big O notation: Concrete computational complexity; concept of input size; estimating complexity in terms of methods; importance of dominant term; constants, best, average and worst case. 

To download the ISC Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025, click on the link below

Download ISC Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26 PDF

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Course Structure 2025

Check the ISC Class 12 Computer Science course structure 2025-26 here. 

Theory Paper 

70 Marks

Practical 

30 Marks

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Evaluation Scheme 2025

A detailed evaluation scheme for ISC Class 12th Computer Science has been provided here for students of the 2025-26 batch. Check how you are all going to be assessed for this session. 

Continuous Evaluation

Programming assignments done throughout the year (Internal Evaluation)

10 Marks

Programming assignments done throughout the year (Visiting Examiner)

5 Marks

Terminal Evaluation

Solution to a programming problem on the computer 

15 Marks

Also Check: 

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News