ISC Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

ISC Class 12th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26:

Aims (Conceptual)

(1) To understand algorithmic problem solving using data abstractions, functional and procedural abstractions, and object-based and object-oriented abstractions.

(2) To understand:

(a) how computers represent, store and process data at different levels of abstraction that mediate between the machine and the algorithmic problem-solving level and

(b) How they communicate with the outside world.

(3) To create awareness of ethical issues related to computing and to promote safe, ethical behaviour.