Telangana School Winter Vacation 2025-2026 Dates: Check Winter Holiday Schedule Here

By Anisha Mishra
Dec 19, 2025, 13:49 IST

The Telangana Winter Vacation for 2025-2026 is scheduled for late December. While official government school announcements are awaited, Private and Christian-Minority schools have varied tentative schedules. Christian schools typically receive an extended break (around 8 days) covering the Christmas week, whereas most other private schools may observe 2-3 days of holiday focused on Christmas. Government schools are usually closed only on December 25th. Parents must confirm the exact dates with their respective school administrations.

As the winter season approaches, students across Telangana can eagerly anticipate their annual winter vacation. The December holidays in 2025 are strategically timed to provide a significant and much-anticipated break, offering a crucial chance for family time, joyful Christmas celebrations, and rejuvenating winter outings. This respite is essential not just for personal relaxation, but for preparing students and educators for the final, intense phase of the academic year. A well-timed holiday helps prevent burnout, allowing everyone to return to the classroom with renewed energy and focus, which ultimately contributes to better academic outcomes.

The winter break is designed to be more than just a pause; it’s an integral part of the academic calendar, ensuring a successful and cheerful close to the calendar year. By incorporating festive cheer and time away from structured learning, the vacation supports holistic development. It encourages social-emotional learning through family interactions and provides a mental reset, which is vital for maintaining a healthy school-life balance. Therefore, this vacation serves a dual purpose: facilitating essential relaxation and setting the stage for a strong, successful completion of the current academic cycle.

Telangana School Holiday Schedule: December 2025 Overview

The holiday schedule during December 2025 in Telangana is expected to vary significantly depending on the type of school management, with Christian-Minority institutions typically offering the longest festive break. Below is a detailed breakdown of the expected winter holiday dates:

School Type

Expected Holiday Dates (Telangana)

Total Days

Highlights

Christian-Minority Schools

21–28 December 2025

8 Days

Extended break including weekend; focus on festive celebrations and school events.

Private Schools (Majority)

24–26 December 2025 (tentative)

2–3 Days

Dates may differ widely based on individual school management decisions and academic calendars.

Government Schools

Mostly 25 December Only (tentative)

1 Day

An extension is possible if a comprehensive state-level Winter Vacation notice is officially released by the Education Department.

Schools Following Custom Academic Calendar

Yet to be announced

Parents should proactively verify the specific holiday timeline directly with the institutional administration.

schools will have varying Christmas and Winter holiday schedules. Christian-Minority schools are expected to have the longest breaks, while others will follow their own academic plans. Parents and students must check school-specific communications for exact dates. This December break offers vital rest before the final academic term.

Christmas Holidays 2025 for Schools in Hyderabad

While the Telangana government calendar notes December 24th as Christmas Eve, some schools may not observe a holiday on this day as it is optional. However, the subsequent holidays on December 25th for Christmas and December 26th for Boxing Day are designated as general holidays, ensuring they will be observed by all schools across the region.

Christmas Vacation (December 2025)

This break is specifically designated for Missionary and Christian Minority institutions.

School Category

Vacation Dates

Reopening Date

Missionary Schools

December 23 to December 27, 2025

December 28, 2025

General Schools

December 25, 2025 (Public Holiday)

December 26, 2025

Note: Some private Missionary schools may extend the break from December 21 to December 28, 2025.

Academic Milestones for 2025-2026

  • Class 10 (SSC) Syllabus Completion: By January 10, 2026.

  • Classes 1 to 9 Syllabus Completion: By February 28, 2026.

  • SSC Board Examinations: Scheduled for March 2026.

Important Note for Parents: While the above dates are based on the official SCERT Telangana Academic Calendar, individual private schools (CBSE/ICSE) may adjust their winter break durations by a few days. It is always recommended to verify with the specific school's diary or official WhatsApp group.

