CBSE Our Environment Class 10 Mind Map for Chapter 13 of Science Biology, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Science Our Environment : Read this article to get a detailed mind map for quick revision of Class 10 CBSE Science Chapter 13 Our Environment. Download the Class 10 Science syllabus and NCERT textbook.

CBSE Science Class 10 Chapter 13 Mind Map: Earlier there used to be 16 chapters in NCERT Class 10 Science textbook out of which three have been removed in accordance with the revised CBSE syllabus. Before the revision, Our Environment used to be Chapter 15 in the list. Now, after revision, this chapter is placed at number 13 in the chapter content list of NCERT Class 10 Science textbook. This chapter did not face any internal revision, and thus students and teachers can refer to this without hesitation.

To help students in understanding this chapter, we have attached a mind map here. You may refer to it after your teacher completes this chapter in the classroom to get a quick revision. You should also save this mind map for later reference during internal and external exams as an effective mode of revision.

NCERT Class 10 Science Chapter 13 Textbook Content

Chapter 13: Our Environment

Introduction

13.1 Eco-System-What are its Components?

13.1.1 Food Chains and Webs

13.2 How do our Activities Affect the Environment?

13.2.1 Ozone Layer and How it is Getting Depleted

13.2.2 Managing the Garbage We Produce

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 13 Mind Map

CBSE Class 10 Science dedicates a section to understanding “Our Environment.” This chapter focuses on raising awareness about the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable practices.

Students learn about the components of the environment, including the living and non-living elements, and their interdependence. They study the concepts of ecosystem, food chains, and food webs, highlighting the delicate balance of nature.

Check out and download the mind map below.







