CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 5 Mind Map: Download for Quick Revision

CBSE Class 10 Science Life Processes : Read this article to get a detailed mind map for quick revision of Class 10 CBSE Science Chapter 5 Life Processes. Download the Class 10 Science syllabus and NCERT textbook.

CBSE Science Class 10 Chapter 5 Mind Map: Class 10 Science subject is the amalgamation of Chemistry, Physics, and Biology. Biology deals with living beings and the processes that occur in them. Such processes are called life processes. There are various types of life processes that researchers have studied in living organisms which are broadly classified into autotrophic and heterotrophic modes of nutrition or life processes. Nutrition is essential for any living being to survive and reproduce. Chapter 5 of CBSE Class 10 Science deals with all these life processes and explain the basis of all life-related curiosities.

What could be a better option than a mind map, to sum up all the content of a single chapter into a single illustration? Here in this article, we have provided a neatly designed mind map for CBSE Class 10 Chapter 5 Science, Life Processes. Students can download the image and save it for the exams for effective and quick revision.

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 5 Textbook Content

NCERT textbooks are one of the most and best-suggested sources of knowledge for CBSE students. Experts refer to NCERT books while designing the question paper. Thus, following the NCERT textbook content will be the best way of covering the CBSE syllabus for Class 10 Science. Below is the chapter content for CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 5 which is from Biology.

Chapter 5: Life Processes

Introduction

5.1 What are life processes?

5.2 Nutrition

5.2.1 Autotrophic Nutrition

5.2.2 Heterotrophic Nutrition

5.2.3 How do organisms obtain their nutrition?

5.2.4 Nutrition in Human Beings

5.3 Respiration

5.4 Transportation

5.4.1 Transportation in Human Beings

5.4.2 Transportation in Plants

5.5 Excretion

5.5.2 Excretion in Plants

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 5 Mind Map

Last year CBSE introduced certain changes to the syllabus of many subjects including CBSE Class 10 Science. Many chapters were deleted and some remained unchanged. This, CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 5 Life Processes did not face any alteration in the syllabus. Thus, students can refer to it without any hesitation. To check the deleted syllabus of other subjects refer to CBSE Class 10 Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 (Subject-Wise).

Based on the CBSE syllabus and NCERT textbook content the below-mentioned mind map has been generated. This will give you a wholesome understanding of Chapter 5 Life Processes of CBSE Class 10 Science. Click and download the mind map.

