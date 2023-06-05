CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 3 Mind Map: Download for Quick Revision

CBSE Class 10 Science Metals and Non-Metals : Read this article to get a detailed mind map for quick revision of Class 10 CBSE Science Chapter 3 Metals & Non Metals. Download the Class 10 Science syllabus and NCERT textbook.

CBSE Science Class 10 Chapter 3 Mind Map: A mind map is a graphic used to help the reader comprehend the entire topic in the least amount of time and with the least amount of effort. You may have heard teachers emphasising on presenting your knowledge more in diagrammatical or flow-chart form than in text. The reason behind this is the visual enhancement of the solution and giving an impression to the examiner that students have absorbed the topic well. This is the same idea behind creating mind maps. This help students to understand the whole chapter in very minimal time and in a better way. Mind maps are effective for exam preparations. Mind maps are the creative representation of the whole topic with main headings and subheadings and examples. Students who have studied for the test and are familiar with the material will comprehend the entire mind map with ease, which helps them refresh their memories.

The mind map in this article is for CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 3. This chapter deals with metals and non-metals chemical and physical properties along with their extraction. Read to know the topics under Chapter 3 Class 10 Science CBSE.

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 2 Textbook Content

We all know the basic definition of metals and non-metals but knowing their chemical properties is also important. Chapter 3 of CBSE Class 10 Science is devoted to this same topic along with other details. To check the content of CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 3 read the text provided below.

Chapter 3: Metals and Non-Metals

Introduction

3.1 Physical Properties

3.1.1 Metals

3.1.2 Non-Metals

3.2 Chemical Properties of Metals

3.2.1 What happens when metals are burnt in Air?

3.2.2 What happens when Metals react with Water?

3.2.3 What happens when Metals react with Acids?

3.2.4 How do Metals react with Solutions of other Metal Salts?

3.2.5 The reactivity series

3.3 How Do Metals And Non-Metals React?

3.3.1 Properties of Ionic Compounds

3.4.2 Enrichment of Ores

3.4.3 Extracting Metals low in activity series

3.4.4 Extracting metals in the middle of the activity series

3.4.5 Extracting metals towards the top of the activity series

3.4.6 Refining of metals

3.5 Corrosion

3.5.1 Prevention of Corrosion

NCERT Books for Class 10 All Subjects PDF (2023-24)

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 2 Mind Map

India encountered COVID-19 at the beginning of the year 2020. This was the time when board examinations are conducted. While fighting the pandemic following the normal protocols was difficult thus certain measures were taken. One such measure was cutting down some topics from the syllabus on a certain basis following the NEP 2020 guidelines. Check the CBSE Class 10 Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 (Subject-Wise) to know the updates in your syllabus.

Based on the new curriculum, the mind map that is presented below was made. To quickly review, click and download the mind map.







To get more such useful articles for the preparation of CBSE Examinations, visit jagranjosh.com/cbse.

Also Read: