CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 2 Mind Map: Download for Quick Revision

CBSE Class 10 Science Acid, Bases, and Salts : Read this article to get a detailed mind map for quick revision of Class 10 CBSE Science Chapter 2 Acid, Bases & Salts. Download the Class 10 Science syllabus and NCERT textbook.

CBSE Science Class 10 Chapter 2 Mind Map: A mind map is an illustration with the purpose of making the reader understand the whole content in minimum time that too with minor effort. In schools, teachers educate students and give them information on every possible topic covered in their curriculum. They help them develop notes and make them ready for examination. But, an academic year is a very long time and students tend to forget what they studied at the beginning of the year. This can make them anxious and worried about their exams. To help students in such scenarios mind maps are developed. They include the name of the chapter in the middle from which different branches comes out depicting the topics covered in the chapter. The branches further segregate into sub-topics. Students who have prepared for the exam and are aware of the subject will easily understand the whole mind map that helps them refresh their memory.

In this article, the mind map for CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 2 has been provided. This chapter deals with acids, bases and salts. Read this post to know the topics under Chapter 2 Class 10 Science CBSE.

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 2 Textbook Content

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 2 is about acids, bases and salts. It focuses on the properties of all these alone and in reaction with other elements. Chapter of Science Class 10 CBSE has been summed up in four main headings and the various other subheadings under them. Check the below-described index of CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 2 to know its content.

Chapter 2: Acids, Bases and Salts

Introduction

2.1 Understanding the chemical properties of acids and bases

2.1.1 Acids and Bases in the Laboratory

2.1.2 How do Acids and Bases React with Metals?

2.1.3 How do Metal Carbonates and Metal Hydrogencarbonates React with Acids?

2.1.4 How do Acids and Bases React with each other?

2.1.5 Reaction of Metallic Oxides with Acids

2.1.6 Reaction of a Non-Metallic Oxide with Base

2.2 What do all acids and all bases have in common?

2.2.1 What Happens to an Acid or Base in a Water Solution?

2.3 How strong are acid and base solutions?

2.3.1 Important of pH in Everyday Life

2.4 More about salts

2.4.1 Family of Salts

2.4.2 pH of Salts

2.4.3 Chemicals from Common Salt

Common Salt

Sodium hydroxide

Bleaching powder

Baking soda

Washing soda

2.4.4 Are the crystal of salts really dry?

Plaster of Paris

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 2 Mind Map

After the collision of humankind with the COVID-19 pandemic there have been a lot of changes and challenges in the education system. CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) as per the National Education Policy 2022 have dropped many topics and even complete chapters from their syllabus. You should be aware of the dropped topics for CBSE Class 10 Science thus read CBSE Class 10 Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 (Subject-Wise).

The below-mentioned mind map has been created based on the new syllabus. Click and download the mind map for quick revision.







