CBSE Class 10 Science 2024 Competency Based Questions Answers, PDF Download

CBSE Class 10 Science Competency Based Questions: The 2023-24 session year is approaching the end, and exams are around the corner. The Central Board of Secondary Education has introduced competency-based questions for the class 9 and 10 exams. This was one of the several changes the board made recently to improve the curriculum and make it more accessible to students. These CBQs better assess the student’s understanding of concepts, critical thinking and application skills.

The competency-based questions will comprise at least 50% of the exams in the form of MCQs, case-based questions, source-based questions and others. In addition, there will be 20% select response questions and 30% constructed response questions (short answer/long answer questions).

In higher classes, there will be 40 per cent competency-based questions in the exams.

Since this is a new and important initiative, students need substantial practice in solving competency-based questions. To facilitate the students, CBSE has released detailed subject-wise test items for classes 6 to 10. These curriculum-aligned competency-based test items are developed in collaboration with Sri Aurobindo Society and ACER.

You can check out the CBSE Class 10 Science Competency Based Questions here, along with links to all other subjects as well. Download the free PDF of CBSE Class 10 Science 2024 Competency-Based Questions along with the scoring key.

CBSE Class 10 Science Competency Based Questions 2024

Chapter

Scoring Key

Chemical Reactions and Equations

Chemical Reactions and Equations

Acids, Bases and Salts

Acids, Bases and Salts

Metals and Non-Metals

Metals and Non-Metals

Carbon and its Compounds

Carbon and its Compounds

Periodic Classification of Elements

Periodic Classification of Elements

Life Processes

Life Processes

Control and Coordination

Control and Coordination

How do Organisms Reproduce?

How do Organisms Reproduce?

Heredity and Evolution

Heredity and Evolution

Light- Reflection and Refraction

Light- Reflection and Refraction

The Human Eye and the Colourful World

The Human Eye and the Colourful World

Electricity

Electricity

Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

Sources of Energy

Sources of Energy

Our Environment

Our Environment

Sustainable Management of Natural Resources

Sustainable Management of Natural Resources

CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2024

To study effectively, students need to be aware of the latest syllabus. Over-preparation is just as bad as under preparation so CBSE releases the full subject-wise syllabus in advance. The syllabus can help guide students in preparing a detailed plan and studying smartly, focusing on important topics more instead of studying every concept with the same energy. You can check out the CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus and marks distribution here.

Unit

Marks

I. Chemical Substances-Nature and Behaviour

25

II. World of Living

25

III. Natural Phenomena

12

IV. Effects of Current

13

V. Natural Resources

05

Total

80

Internal assessment

20

Grand Total

100

To view the full syllabus of class 10 science, check below:

CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-24 PDF with Important Resources

How to Download Class 10 Science Competency Based Test Items PDF

You can download the full booklet of CBSE Class 10 Science Competency Based questions and answers at the official website of CBSE or download the free chapter-wise pdf here at Jagran Josh. Check the step-wise instructions to access the official CBSE 10th Science Competency-Based Test Items below.

Step 1: Log in to CBSE’s academic website at cbseacademic.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CBE resources section in the menu

Step 3: Go to the assessment menu on the top menu

Step 3: Scroll down the page to find “Curriculum Aligned Competency Based Test Items (Mathematics, Science & English) for Classes - 6 - 10”

Step 4: Choose "Science" subject and select your class

Step 5: Click on the downward arrow sign to open the downloadable PDF

