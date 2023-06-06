CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 4 Mind Map: Download for Quick Revision

CBSE Class 10 Science Metals and Non-Metals : Read this article to get a detailed mind map for quick revision of Class 10 CBSE Science Chapter 4 Carbon and its Compounds. Download the Class 10 Science syllabus and NCERT textbook.

CBSE Science Class 10 Chapter 4 Mind Map: Visual content holds immense significance over text due to its inherent ability to captivate and engage audiences. Images, videos, and infographics have the power to convey information quickly and effectively, transcending language barriers and appealing to our visual nature. They enhance comprehension and retention, making complex concepts easier to understand. In an era of information overload, visual content cuts through the noise, grabs attention, and leaves a lasting impact.

Mind maps are one type of visual content that aims to deliver wholesome information to the reader in the minimum time possible. It can be a chain or flowchart of information. Mind maps designed for specific chapters help students to understand the chapter easily and act as a quick tool to refresh subject-related concepts during exam time.

Here, you will get the mind map for chapter 4 of CBSE Class 10 Science, Carbon and Its Compounds. The mind map is created based on the revised syllabus and is created in easy and understandable language.

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 4 Textbook Content

Carbon is a versatile element that forms the basis of numerous compounds, playing a crucial role in the chemistry of life. Its ability to form strong covalent bonds with other elements allows for the creation of an immense variety of organic compounds. Carbon compounds include familiar substances such as carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids. Carbon's unique ability to bond with itself in long chains and rings gives rise to the complexity and diversity of organic molecules. Additionally, carbon compounds exhibit a wide range of physical and chemical properties, making them essential in fields like medicine, industry, and technology, shaping the world we live in today. The detail about Carbon and Its Compounds is discussed in Chapter 4 of CBSE Class 10 Science. Check the chapter content below.

Chapter 4: Carbon and Its Compounds

Introduction

4.1 Bonding in carbon - The covalent bond

4.2 Versatile nature of carbon

4.2.1 Saturated and Unsaturated Carbon Compounds

4.2.2 Chains, Branches and Rings

4.2.5 Nomenclature of Carbon Compounds

4.3 Chemical properties of carbon compounds

4.3.1 Combustion

4.3.2 Oxidation

4.3.3 Addition Reaction

4.4 Some important carbon compounds - Ethanol and Ethanoic acid

4.4.1 Properties of Ethanol

4.4.2 Properties of Ethanoic Acid

4.5 Soaps and Detergents

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 4 Mind Map

As per NEP 2020 guidelines, the CBSE has revised the Class 10 Science syllabus which includes the deletion of certain topics. NCERT has followed the same and dropped the deleted topics from the textbook. Check the CBSE Class 10 Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 (Subject-Wise) to know the updates in CBSE Class 10 syllabus.

Based on the new Class 10 Science syllabus, the below-mentioned mind map has been created for Chapter 4 Carbon and its Compounds. Click and download the mind map.







