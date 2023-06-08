CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 6 Mind Map: Download for Quick Revision

CBSE Class 10 Science Control & Coordination : Read this article to get a detailed mind map for quick revision of Class 10 CBSE Science Chapter 6 Control and Coordination. Download the Class 10 Science syllabus and NCERT textbook.

CBSE Science Class 10 Chapter 6 Mind Map: CBSE (the Central Board of Secondary Education) is the national-level education board that administers and conducts the CBSE examination in India. With the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Ministry of Human Resource Development guided educational boards to reduce the school syllabus by removing repeated and less important topics. All this was done after the pandemic hit us and gave the realisation of many things that were not floating in human minds earlier.

Last year, CBSE introduced changes to its syllabus content and dropped it by 30%. This new syllabus will now be followed for future examinations and get the revision wherever required. Now that the new syllabus has been released it's time for the students to download the latest CBSE syllabi. For Class 10 students the link to download the CBSE Class 10 syllabus is provided below. Click and download the syllabus.

Now from the quick learning point of view for your unit tests and other internal and external examinations here we have provided the mind map for Chapter 6 of CBSE Class 10 Science. A mind map is a diagrammatic representation of chapter content and thus is a quick and effective mode of learning. Check the mind map attached to this article.

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 6 Textbook Content

Control and coordination is an essential part of living beings. They cannot survive without such a balanced network as this ensure their survival. Both plants and animals show traits that are involved in the process of control and coordination. For example, the nervous system of human beings is the key that we sense and respond to stimuli. Well, the deeper knowledge on control and coordination in living beings you will get in chapter 6 of CBSE Class 10 Science. No need to go through the complete chapter again. Just check the highlights given below to recall what you have studied in your class.

Chapter 6: Control and Coordination

Introduction

6.1 Animals - Nervous System

6.1.1 What happens in Reflex Actions?

6.1.2 Human Brain

6.1.3 How are these Tissues protected?

6.1.4 How does the Nervous Tissues cause Action?

6.2 Coordination in Plants

6.2.1 Immediate Response to Stimulus

6.2.2 Movement Due to Growth

6.3 Hormones in Animals

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 6 Mind Map

After the comparison of the new and old CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 6 syllabus, we come to the conclusion that the chapter content was fine already and CBSE did not drop any topics from it. Thus, you can read the chapter and its previous year's questions without any hesitation. Other chapters and subjects did face deletion. To check what exactly was dropped or deleted from the CBSE Class 10 syllabus check CBSE Class 10 Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 (Subject-Wise). Below is the mind map for CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 6 which explains the control and coordination in living belongs. The content is distributed into three major branches, the nervous system in animals, responses in plants, and plant and human hormones. Check the mind map to understand the chapter completely.





