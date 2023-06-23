CBSE Magnetic Effects of Electric Current Class 10 Mind Map for Chapter 12 of Science Physics, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Science Magnetic Effects of Electric Current : Read this article to get a detailed mind map for quick revision of Class 10 CBSE Science Chapter 12 Magnetic Effects of Electric Current. Download the Class 10 Science syllabus and NCERT textbook.

CBSE Science Class 10 Chapter 12 Mind Map: CBSE (the Central Board of Secondary Education) is the national educational board that has recently updated its syllabus. Following the changes in the syllabus, NCERT has also revised its textbooks. From NCERT Class 10 Science Chapter 12 three topics were dropped out of the syllabus. Those three topics were Electric Motors, Electromagnetic Induction, and Electric Generator. This means the new chapter content is less than what students used to study earlier.

In this article, you will find a mind map to explain the chapter content of CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 12 Magnetic Effects of Electric Current. The mind map is based on the revised CBSE Class 10 Science syllabus.

NCERT Class 10 Science Chapter 12 Textbook Content

Chapter 12 of NCERT Class 10 Science is about the magnetic effects created by the current. To explain this concept, there are four main headings introduced in the chapter. To check out the chapter content, refer to the list given below.

Chapter 12: Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

Introduction

12.1 Magnetic Field and Field Lines

12.2 Magnetic Field due to a Current-Carrying Conductor

12.2.1 Magnetic Field due to a Current through a Straight Conductor

12.2.2 Right-Hand Thumb Rule

12.2.3 Magnetic Field due to a Current through a Circular Loop

12.2.4 Magnetic Field due to Current in a Solenoid

12.3 Force on a Current-Carrying Conductor in a Magnetic Field

12.4 Domestic Electric Circuits

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 12 Mind Map

Chapter 12, CBSE Class 10 Science, covers the topic of "Magnetic Effects of Electric Current," which explores the relationship between electricity and magnetism. This chapter delves into the fascinating phenomenon of how electric current can generate magnetic fields and exert forces on magnets.

Students learn about the right-hand rule to determine the direction of the magnetic field around a straight conductor. They also study the concept of magnetic field lines and their patterns around different current-carrying conductors. To know more about the topic, refer to the mind map provided below.

