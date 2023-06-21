CBSE Light, Reflection, and Refraction Class 10 Mind Map for Chapter 9 of Science Physics, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Science Light – Reflection and Refraction : Read this article to get a detailed mind map for quick revision of Class 10 CBSE Science Chapter 9 Light – Reflection and Refraction Download the Class 10 Science syllabus and NCERT textbook.

CBSE Science Class 10 Chapter 9 Mind Map: Understanding science is a tough task that becomes a more tedious job if resources are limited. Chemistry, Physics, and Biology are the subjects of science. CBSE board students study these three combined until Class 8. In CBSE Class 10, the science subject is divided into these three individual subjects. Out of Chemistry, Physics, and Biology, students find Physics comparatively more difficult than the other two subjects. To explain the concepts of Physics, teachers use creative and real-life related examples.

What if you get an effective and quick method to revise the physics chapters? Here, we bring the mind maps that you can go through to revise the whole chapter in minutes. CBSE Class 10 science chapter 9 is about light, reflection, and refraction. It is a diverse topic that includes multiple concepts. Check its mind map and download the free available PDF.

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 9 Textbook Content

Chapter 9 of CBSE Class 10 Science is about light, its reflection, and refraction. Reflection and refraction are essential concepts of Physics that you will see in senior standards as well. In CBSE Class 10, these topics are elaborated theoretically, but their practical part will be discussed in higher classes of the science stream. CBSE Class 10 Chapter 9 content is provided below, which will give you the highlights on what headings are covered in Light-Reflection and Refraction.

Chapter 9: Light-Reflection and Refraction

Introduction

9.1 Reflection of Light

9.2 Spherical Mirrors

9.2.1 Image Formation by Spherical Mirrors

9.2.2 Representation of Images Formed by Spherical Mirrors Using Ray Diagrams

9.2.3 Sign Convention for Reflection by Spherical Mirrors

9.2.4 Mirror Formula and Magnification

9.3 Refraction of Light

9.3.1 Refraction through a Rectangular Glass Slab

9.3.2 The Refractive Index

9.3.3 Refraction by Spherical Lenses

9.3.4 Image Formation by Lenses

9.3.5 Image Formation in Lenses Using Ray Diagrams

9.3.6 Sign Convention for Spherical Lenses

9.3.7 Lens Formula and Magnification

9.3.8 Power of Lens

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 9 Mind Map

To get updates about the CBSE preparation material and examinations, visit jagranjosh.com/cbse.

Also Read: