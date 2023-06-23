CBSE Electricity Class 10 Mind Map for Chapter 11 of Science Physics, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Science Electricity : Read this article to get a detailed mind map for quick revision of Class 10 CBSE Science Chapter 11 Electricity. Download the Class 10 Science syllabus and NCERT textbook.

CBSE Science Class 10 Chapter 11 Mind Map: Understanding a subject becomes easy when you have a suitable and to-the-point reference. Something which is crisp and does not include too much text. The human brain grabs more information when it comes in the form of graphics. Because of this reason, teachers are trying to develop methods that are attractive, accurate, and student-friendly. One such alternative can be mind maps. These are the illustrations experts develop to teach students and make them understand a topic quickly. A mind map is provided in this article to explain the topics covered under CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter, which elaborates on Electricity. The chapter belongs to physics. Read and save the mind map for effective and quick revision during exams.

NCERT Class 10 Science Chapter 11 Textbook Content

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter number 11 is about electricity. It includes 8 main headings which are further divided into sub-headings and topics. Check the NCERT Class 10 Science Chapter 11 content below.

Chapter 11: Electricity

Introduction

11.1 Electric Current and Circuit

11.2 Electric Potential and Potential Difference

11.3 Circuit Diagram

11.4 Ohm’s Law

11.5 Factors on which the Resistance of the Conductor Depends

11.6 Resistance of a System of Resistors

11.6.1 Resistors in Series

11.6.2 Resistors in Parallel

11.7 Heating Effect of Electric Current

11.7.1 Practical Applications of Heating Effect of Electric Current

11.8 Electric Power

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 11 Mind Map

Below is the mind map specifically designed for Chapter 11, Electricity of CBSE Class 10 Science. There are 8 branches coming out of the chapter name, which signifies 8 main headings covered under this chapter. Go through each branch to know the topics covered under it. Save this mind map for later reference.







To get updates about the CBSE preparation material and examinations, visit jagranjosh.com/cbse.

Also Read:





