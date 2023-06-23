CBSE Electricity Class 10 Mind Map for Chapter 11 of Science Physics, Download PDF

CBSE Science Class 10 Chapter 11 Mind Map: Understanding a subject becomes easy when you have a suitable and to-the-point reference. Something which is crisp and does not include too much text. The human brain grabs more information when it comes in the form of graphics. Because of this reason, teachers are trying to develop methods that are attractive, accurate, and student-friendly. One such alternative can be mind maps. These are the illustrations experts develop to teach students and make them understand a topic quickly. A mind map is provided in this article to explain the topics covered under CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter, which elaborates on Electricity. The chapter belongs to physics. Read and save the mind map for effective and quick revision during exams.
NCERT Class 10 Science Chapter 11 Textbook Content
CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter number 11 is about electricity. It includes 8 main headings which are further divided into sub-headings and topics. Check the NCERT Class 10 Science Chapter 11 content below.
Chapter 11: Electricity
Introduction
11.1 Electric Current and Circuit
11.2 Electric Potential and Potential Difference
11.3 Circuit Diagram
11.4 Ohm’s Law
11.5 Factors on which the Resistance of the Conductor Depends
11.6 Resistance of a System of Resistors
11.6.1 Resistors in Series
11.6.2 Resistors in Parallel
11.7 Heating Effect of Electric Current
11.7.1 Practical Applications of Heating Effect of Electric Current
11.8 Electric Power
CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 11 Mind Map
Below is the mind map specifically designed for Chapter 11, Electricity of CBSE Class 10 Science. There are 8 branches coming out of the chapter name, which signifies 8 main headings covered under this chapter. Go through each branch to know the topics covered under it. Save this mind map for later reference.
