CBSE Human Eye and the Colourful World Class 10 Mind Map for Chapter 10 of Science Physics Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Science Human Eye and the Colourful World : Read this article to get a detailed mind map for quick revision of Class 10 CBSE Science Chapter 10 Human Eye and the Colourful World Download the Class 10 Science syllabus and NCERT textbook.

CBSE Science Class 10 Chapter 10 Mind Map: CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 10 belongs to the Physics section as the chapter elaborates on the human eye and the range of colours we see. This involves various phenomena of physics like the scattering of light. This is an important chapter because of this reason NCERT doesn’t remove it from the revised Class 11 Science book. Earlier there were 16 chapters in Class 10 Science which are now reduced to 13. To know the topics covered under this chapter read the mind map.

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 10 Textbook Content

In NCERT Class 10 Science Chapter 10, there are 6 major headings under which multiple sub-heading are provided. All these headings revolve around the functioning of the human eye and its ability to see colours but from a physics perspective. Read the chapter content below.

Chapter 10: The Human Eye and the Colourful World

Introduction

10.1 The Human Eye

10.1.1 Power of Accommodation

10.2 Defects of Vision and Their Correction

Myopia

Hypermetropia

Presbyopia

10.3 Refraction of Light Through A Prism

10.4 Dispersion of White Light by a Glass Prism

10.5 Atmospheric Refraction

Twinkling of Stars

Advance sunrise and delayed sunset

10.6 Scattering of Light

10.6.1 Tyndall Effect

10.6.2 Why is the colour of the clear Sky Blue?

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 10 Mind Map

A mind map is a visual tool that helps organise and represent information in a hierarchical and interconnected manner. It consists of a central idea or topic placed at the centre of the map, with related subtopics branching out from it. These subtopics can further branch out into more details, forming a network of interconnected nodes. Mind maps use keywords, images, and colours to stimulate creativity, promote understanding, and aid in memory retention. They provide a visual overview of a subject or topic, allowing for easy navigation and exploration of complex ideas or concepts in a concise and structured format. Check and download the mind map for CBSE Class 10 Science Chater 10, the Human Eye and the Colourful World.

