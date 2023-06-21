CBSE Human Eye and the Colourful World Class 10 Mind Map for Chapter 10 of Science Physics Download PDF

CBSE Science Class 10 Chapter 10 Mind Map: CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 10 belongs to the Physics section as the chapter elaborates on the human eye and the range of colours we see. This involves various phenomena of physics like the scattering of light. This is an important chapter because of this reason NCERT doesn’t remove it from the revised Class 11 Science book. Earlier there were 16 chapters in Class 10 Science which are now reduced to 13. To know the topics covered under this chapter read the mind map.
CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 10 Textbook Content
In NCERT Class 10 Science Chapter 10, there are 6 major headings under which multiple sub-heading are provided. All these headings revolve around the functioning of the human eye and its ability to see colours but from a physics perspective. Read the chapter content below.
Chapter 10: The Human Eye and the Colourful World
Introduction
10.1 The Human Eye
10.1.1 Power of Accommodation
10.2 Defects of Vision and Their Correction
- Myopia
- Hypermetropia
- Presbyopia
10.3 Refraction of Light Through A Prism
10.4 Dispersion of White Light by a Glass Prism
10.5 Atmospheric Refraction
- Twinkling of Stars
- Advance sunrise and delayed sunset
10.6 Scattering of Light
10.6.1 Tyndall Effect
10.6.2 Why is the colour of the clear Sky Blue?
CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 10 Mind Map
A mind map is a visual tool that helps organise and represent information in a hierarchical and interconnected manner. It consists of a central idea or topic placed at the centre of the map, with related subtopics branching out from it. These subtopics can further branch out into more details, forming a network of interconnected nodes. Mind maps use keywords, images, and colours to stimulate creativity, promote understanding, and aid in memory retention. They provide a visual overview of a subject or topic, allowing for easy navigation and exploration of complex ideas or concepts in a concise and structured format. Check and download the mind map for CBSE Class 10 Science Chater 10, the Human Eye and the Colourful World.
|Download CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 10 Human Eye and the Colourful World Mind Map PDF Here
