CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 8 Mind Map: Download for Quick Revision

CBSE Class 10 Science Heredity and Evolution : Read this article to get a detailed mind map for quick revision of Class 10 CBSE Science Chapter 8 Heredity and Evolution Download the Class 10 Science syllabus and NCERT textbook.

CBSE Science Class 10 Chapter 8 Mind Map: For biology students, heredity is one of the difficult topics to deal with as it involves certain calculations for genotypes and phenotypes. Also, understanding the whole chapter content as once becomes difficult for CBSE Class 10 students due to its introduction for the very first time at this level. Mendelian and modern genetics are also the part of heredity. To help students to have a proper grasp over the complete topics covered in CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 8 we have provided a mind map here. It is an illustration comprising of major information from the chapter that students can refer to as a quick reference. The mind map provided here is updated according to the revised CBSE syllabus. Check and download its pdf.

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 8 Textbook Content

Earlier this chapter used to be on heredity and evolution. Now CBSE has removed the evolution part from this chapter leaving heredity as the only topic to discuss. Following the changes of CBSE, NCERT has also made the same changes to its Class 10 Science textbook. Below is the chapter content for NCERT Class 10 Science that majorly include information on heredity.

Chapter 8: Heredity

Introduction

8.1 Accumulation of Variation During Reproduction

8.2 Heredity

8.2.1 Inherited Traits

8.2.2 Rules for Inheritance of Traits-Mendel’s Contribution

8.2.3 How do these Traits get Expressed?

8.2.4 Sex Determination

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 8 Curriculum 2023-24

The updated syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 8 include the below-mentioned topics that needs to be covered and eliminated from the syllabus.

Heredity; Mendel’s contribution- Laws for inheritance of traits: Sex determination: brief introduction: (topics excluded - evolution; evolution and classification and evolution should not be equated with progress).

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 8 Mind Map







