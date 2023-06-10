CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 7 Mind Map: Download for Quick Revision

CBSE Class 10 Science How do Organisms Reproduce : Read this article to get a detailed mind map for quick revision of Class 10 CBSE Science Chapter 7 How do Organisms Reproduce? Download the Class 10 Science syllabus and NCERT textbook.

CBSE Science Class 10 Chapter 7 Mind Map: The new academic session is started and the new cycle of giving unit texts, internals, and external exams has begun. For such scenarios where students want something to quickly brief them about the chapters, mind maps proved to be an effective solution.

This article is framed to provide students with a neatly designed mind map for CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 7. The chapter deals with reproduction in living beings which directly answers the question, How do Organisms Increase in Number? The Chapter is divided into asexual reproduction, and sexual reproduction in human males and females. Check and download the CBSE Class 10 Science mind map.

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 7 Textbook Content

Reproduction is one of the traits of living beings which make them different from non-living things. Understanding this process is difficult and diverse. To start with the basics, CBSE has introduced Chapter 7; How do Organisms Reproduce, to the curriculum of CBSE Class 10 Science. It will allow students to gather knowledge on the role of biology in increasing living population size. Check the chapter content below to have a brief understanding of what you are going to see in the mind map on reproduction.

Chapter 7: How Do Organisms Reproduce?

Introduction

7.1 Do organisms create exact copies of themselves?

7.1.1 The Importance of Variation

7.2 Modes of reproduction used by single organisms

7.2.1 Fission

7.2.2 Fragmentation

7.2.3 Regeneration

7.2.4 Budding

7.2.5 Vegetative Propagation

7.2.6 Spore Formation

7.3 Sexual reproduction

7.3.1 Why the sexual mode of reproduction?

7.3.2 Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants

7.3.3 Reproduction in Human Beings

7.3.3 (a) Male Reproductive System

7.3.3 (b) Female Reproductive System

7.3.3 (c) What happens when the Egg is not Fertilised?

7.3.3 (d) Reproductive Heath

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 7 Mind Map

Below is the mind map designed for CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 7: How do Organisms Reproduce? The illustration is based on the latest 2023-24 syllabus and involve all the essential information for quick revision. Check and download the pdf.

