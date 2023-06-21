World Music Day 2023: How Music Can Help Students Relax and Focus; Interesting Facts Here!

World Music Day 2023: Music is the best way to shed off stress and improve focus. Read the article below to know how music can help students perform wonders in their exams.

International Music Day 2023: World Music Day, also known as Fête de la Musique, is celebrated on June 21 every year. It is a global celebration of music that encourages professional and amateur musicians to showcase their talent. With international music day in mind, there comes a thought that how music can help students improve their focus or help them relax during long study hours. This article not only discusses the benefits of music for students but also put forward the suggestions for best music genre that can soothe anxious students and help them perform better in their academics.

Here are some of the miraculous benefits of listening to music while studying:

1. Reduces stress and anxiety: Music can help to lower blood pressure, heart rate, and muscle tension, all of which can contribute to stress and anxiety. This can make it easier for students to relax and focus on their studies.

2. Improves mood: Music can trigger the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that is associated with pleasure and reward. This can help to improve students' mood and make them more motivated to study.

3. Provides a distraction-free environment: Listening to music can help to block out other noises that might be distracting, such as traffic or people talking. This can help students to focus on their studies and avoid distractions.

4. Creates a sense of calm: Certain types of music, such as classical or ambient music, can create a sense of calm and relaxation. This can help students to focus and concentrate on their studies.

5. Increases motivation: Music can help to increase students' motivation to study by making the task more enjoyable. This is especially true if students choose music that they enjoy listening to.

Also Read: Top Yoga Poses for Students: 7 Best Asanas to Boost Memory and Concentration

However, it is important to note that not all types of music are created equal. Some types of music, such as music with lyrics or a lot of tempo, can be too distracting for some students. It is important to experiment with different types of music to find what works best for you.

Here are some tips for listening to music while studying:

1. Choose the right type of music: As mentioned above, some types of music are more distracting than others. Choose music that is calming and relaxing. Best practice would be to choose music that is instrumental or has no lyrics. Lyrics can be distracting.

2. Listen at a moderate volume: Too loud of music can be overwhelming, while too quiet of music can be too boring. Aim for a volume that is just loud enough to be heard but not so loud that it's distracting or interfering with your ability to focus.

3. Take breaks: If you find yourself getting distracted by the music, take a break and listen to something else from the list of your favourites.

Listening to music while studying can be a helpful way to relax and improve focus. However, it is important to choose the right type of music and the right time to listen to it. With a little experimentation, you can find the perfect music to help you study effectively.