Friendship Day 2023: How to make good friends in school? Check expert tips and suggestions here

Friendship Day 2023: A good and healthy friendship can impact your overall well-being so it’s important to have good and selective friends. Read here to know tips and tricks to make good friends in school.

Friendship Day 2023: Friendship Day is observed every year in India on the first Sunday of August and this year, the day will be celebrated on 6 August, 2023 (Sunday). The day is dedicated to friendships and their importance in one's life. Friends are there for us through thick and thin, and they make our lives richer and more enjoyable. But it is important to focus on quality rather than quantity to make the experience of friendship better. On this special day, we are going to discuss the impact and influence of having good friends and tips to make quality friends for life.

Why have good and selective friends?

The quality of friendship impacts your social, emotional, and academic development so it's important that you make good and quality friends. While a positive friendship can add to your happiness, support, and personal growth, an unhealthy friendship can have devastating effects on your well-being and overall success. Therefore, it’s really important to choose friends wisely and learn to build positive relationships for holistic development.

Advantages of Having Good Friends

Some out of the several benefits of having good friends include:

Creating positive influence

Emotional support

Boosting self-esteem

Academic motivation

Building social skills

Reducing negative influences

Reducing stress levels

Creating lasting memories

Enhancing happiness and well-being

Learning conflict resolution

How to Choose Good Friends?

In order to make good and selective friends, you must be intentional about the ones you choose to be friends with. Some of the best and most effective tips to help you make meaningful and selective friends are mentioned below:

1.Mark out your values and interests and look for friends with similar beliefs and hobbies.

2.Observe how they treat others and their behaviour in handling conflicts.

3.Invest your time in people who make you feel genuinely happy and respected.

4.Focus on building strong bonds with a few individuals rather than making friends with groups.

5.Keep away from toxic friendship as it can have damaging effects on your well-being.

6.Be a part of meaningful conversations with your potential friends to help you assess mutual compatibility.

7.Seek friends who are reliable and trustworthy.

8.Be patient and give time for friendship to develop naturally.

9.Keep distance from those who don't positively contribute to your life.

Expert’s Guide to Make Good Friends at School

Students need to build special skills for making good and selective friends and developing healthy relationships. Check below the expert tips to make the process easy for you:

1.Be yourself and let your true personality shine through.

2.Be approachable so that people are more likely to want to talk to you.

3.Find common interests to start a conversation with someone.

4.Get involved in extracurricular activities to find people who share your interests.

5.Be supportive and ready to help your friends in need.

6.Develop the quality of forgiveness to avoid meaningless conflicts and arguments.

7.Be a good listener and wait for your turn to talk without interrupting others.

Making good and meaningful friends takes time and requires effort. Having good friends won’t only make school life more enjoyable, but will leave some unforgettable moments that you will cherish all through your life. So don't be afraid to put yourself out there and make good friends for life.

Happy Friendship Day!