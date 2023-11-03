HTET Previous Year Question Papers: Download Subject-wise Haryana Teacher Old Paper PDFs

HTET Previous Year Question Papers play a vital role in exam preparation. Candidates planning to appear for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test can download the HTET Previous Year Paper PDFs here for all posts.

Find the direct link to download HTET Previous Year Question Paper PDFs for PRT, TGT, and PGT here.

HTET Previous Year Papers are one of the most beneficial tools when it comes to exam preparation. Solving HTET Previous Year Question Paper bestows enormous advantages to the candidates including providing a clear picture of the syllabus and the exam pattern, section-wise difficulty level and the type of questions asked in the exam. It also acquaints them with the important topics that are being asked in the exam frequently. So, to help you out, we have compiled HTET Previous Year Paper PDFs on this page. 

HTET Previous Year Paper

The foundation of effective exam preparation lies in solving HTET previous year question paper PDF. This resource will not familiarise the candidates with the exam pattern or difficulty level but will also help them evaluate their overall preparation level and focus on weak areas. Here, we have attached the HTET previous year paper PDFs for all levels: PRT, TGT and PGT. You can simply click on the direct links provided in the post and start attempting the question paper to improve your overall score.

Also, check: HTET Syllabus

HTET Previous Year Question Paper PDF Download

Attempting the HTET Previous Year Question Paper is an integral part of the exam preparation. It equips candidates with insights into what the exam has in store for them. Tabulated below are the direct HTET previous year's question paper PDF download links for all PRT, TGT and PGT posts.

HTET Previous Year Question Papers for PRT

Candidates preparing for Primary Teacher can download the HTET Previous Year Question Paper from the direct link shared below.

HTET Previous Year Question Paper PDFs for TGT

Aspirants who wish to become Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) can download the question paper PDF for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test here. We have provided the HTET question paper for all subjects for your reference.

Subjects

HTET TGT Previous Year Paper PDF

Hindi

Download PDF

English

Download PDF

Punjabi

Download PDF

Sanskrit

Download PDF

Home Science

Download PDF

Maths

Download PDF

Art

Download PDF

Urdu

Download PDF

Science

Download PDF

Social Studies

Download PDF

HTET Previous Year Question Paper PDFs for PGT

Tabulated below are the Haryana Teacher Question Paper PDFs for PGT post.

Subjects

HTET PGT Question Paper PDF

Hindi

Download PDF

English

Download PDF

Punjabi

Download PDF

Sanskrit

Download PDF

History

Download PDF

Economics

Download PDF

Maths

Download PDF

Commerce

Download PDF

Chemistry

Download PDF

Biology

Download PDF

Computer Science

Download PDF

HTET Question Paper Pattern

The Haryana Board of Secondary Education conducts HTET for three posts: Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). The exam patterns for all the posts are different. Tabulated below are the number of questions asked from each section in HTET Question Paper. Each question carries a weightage of one mark and zero no negative marking. Candidates need to attempt the entire paper in 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Sections

Number of questions

Subjects

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

30

English

15

15

15

Hindi

15

15

15

Quantitative aptitude, reasoning, General Awareness

30

30

30

Mathematics

30

-

-

Environmental Studies

30

-

-

Subject Opted by the Candidates

-

60

60

Total

150

150

150

FAQ

Do Questions from the HTET Previous Year Paper repeat?

As per the previous year paper analysis, it has been observed that the same pattern of questions are being asked in the exam with a slight change in numbers or phrases. But there’s no surety on it.

How to download the HTET Previous Year Question Paper PDF?

Candidates can download the HTET previous year paper PDF from the official website of the Haryana Board of Secondary Education or from the direct links given above.

