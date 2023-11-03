HTET Previous Year Question Papers: Download Subject-wise Haryana Teacher Old Paper PDFs

HTET Previous Year Question Papers play a vital role in exam preparation. Candidates planning to appear for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test can download the HTET Previous Year Paper PDFs here for all posts.

HTET Previous Year Papers are one of the most beneficial tools when it comes to exam preparation. Solving HTET Previous Year Question Paper bestows enormous advantages to the candidates including providing a clear picture of the syllabus and the exam pattern, section-wise difficulty level and the type of questions asked in the exam. It also acquaints them with the important topics that are being asked in the exam frequently. So, to help you out, we have compiled HTET Previous Year Paper PDFs on this page.

HTET Previous Year Paper

The foundation of effective exam preparation lies in solving HTET previous year question paper PDF. This resource will not familiarise the candidates with the exam pattern or difficulty level but will also help them evaluate their overall preparation level and focus on weak areas. Here, we have attached the HTET previous year paper PDFs for all levels: PRT, TGT and PGT. You can simply click on the direct links provided in the post and start attempting the question paper to improve your overall score.

HTET Previous Year Question Paper PDF Download

Attempting the HTET Previous Year Question Paper is an integral part of the exam preparation. It equips candidates with insights into what the exam has in store for them. Tabulated below are the direct HTET previous year's question paper PDF download links for all PRT, TGT and PGT posts.

HTET Previous Year Question Papers for PRT

Candidates preparing for Primary Teacher can download the HTET Previous Year Question Paper from the direct link shared below.

HTET Previous Year Question Paper PDFs for TGT

Aspirants who wish to become Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) can download the question paper PDF for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test here. We have provided the HTET question paper for all subjects for your reference.

HTET Previous Year Question Paper PDFs for PGT

Tabulated below are the Haryana Teacher Question Paper PDFs for PGT post.

HTET Question Paper Pattern

The Haryana Board of Secondary Education conducts HTET for three posts: Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). The exam patterns for all the posts are different. Tabulated below are the number of questions asked from each section in HTET Question Paper. Each question carries a weightage of one mark and zero no negative marking. Candidates need to attempt the entire paper in 2 hours and 30 minutes.