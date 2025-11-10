Oldest Running Trains in the World: The Middleton Railway is the oldest running train in the world which was built in 1758. Trains have been a cornerstone of transportation history for centuries, connecting places and people in ways that shaped industry and culture. The oldest running trains embody this legacy, operating across various parts of the world with impressive longevity. According to the International Railway History Association, some trains and locomotives have been in service for over 150 years, making them living artifacts of rail innovation. Oldest running trains range from steam-powered locomotives to historic mail and passenger trains that continue to run on original or preserved routes. Discover the top 7 oldest running trains in the world, including historic steam locomotives and mail trains with rich histories still operational today.

List of Top 7 Oldest Running Trains in the World! These trains have stood the test of time, continuing to operate or be preserved in service after more than a century, reflecting the enduring heritage of rail transport worldwide: Train Name / Railway Year Built / Started Location Notable Feature Middleton Railway 1758 United Kingdom World's oldest running/ working railway (originally horse-drawn, now heritage steam). Puffing Billy 1813–1814 United Kingdom Oldest surviving steam locomotive in the world (preserved, not in regular service). Fairy Queen 1855 India Oldest working steam locomotive in regular service (listed in Guinness World Records; runs heritage trips). GKB 671 1860 Austria Longest-serving steam locomotive in the world (never retired; still hauls tourist trains). Kalka Mail 1866 India One of India's oldest running express trains (originally carried British officials between Kolkata and Shimla). Darjeeling Himalayan Railway 1881 India UNESCO World Heritage Site narrow-gauge mountain railway, known as the "Toy Train." Grand Trunk Express 1929 India One of India's oldest long-distance daily express trains, originally running between Peshawar (in modern-day Pakistan) and Mangalore.

Check Out: U.S. Longest Government Shutdown in History as It Enters 40th Day! Top 3 Oldest Running Trains in the World Among the oldest running trains, three stand out for their historical significance and continual operation. These trains showcase a variety of functions, from mail transportation to freight hauling and scenic heritage travel, preserving the history of railways globally. Middleton Railway The Middleton Railway in the United Kingdom, established in 1758, holds the distinction of being the world's oldest continuously working railway. Originally operating with horses, it later became a steam railway and is now preserved as a heritage line for visitors. Image Caption - Middleton Railway Train ( Image Source - Steam Railway ) Kalka Mail Dating back to 1866, the Kalka Mail is one of India’s oldest mail trains still in service. Originally known as the East Indian Railway Mail, this train has been a vital transport link for over 150 years, running between Kalka and Delhi, symbolizing the durability of Indian Railways.

Image Caption - Kalka Mail Train ( Image Source - The Stateman ) Puffing Billy Constructed between 1813 and 1814, Puffing Billy is the world's oldest surviving steam locomotive. Built in the UK, it was used to haul coal wagons and has been preserved as a historic symbol of early steam locomotive engineering. Image Caption - Puffing Billy Train ( Image Source - Visit Victoria ) What is the Oldest Train Ever Made? The oldest train ever made is arguably not a train in the modern sense but the ancient "Post Track" built around 3838 BCE in England. It consisted of wooden planks laid to form a trackway used for transportation long before the invention of steam locomotives. In terms of operational steam locomotives, the Puffing Billy from 1813 holds the record as the oldest surviving example, while the Fairy Queen remains the oldest in active service. These trains mark significant milestones in the evolution of railway technology and transportation history.