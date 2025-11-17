List of Top 5 Ugliest Animals in the World

Key Points Blobfish was named the ugliest animal in the world in 2013 by a preservation society.

Naked mole-rats are resistant to cancer and can live an extraordinary amount of time.

Nearly 200,000 Saiga Antelopes died in 2015, highlighting their endangered status.

Ugliest animals in the world: The idea of the ugliest animal in the world is often more about how we see it than the animal itself, but it does make us curious about the extremes of evolution. The Ugly Animal Preservation Society officially named the Blobfish the ugliest animal in the world in 2013. This brought attention to the sad-looking fish and all other uninteresting, endangered species around the world. People often call the animals on this list the ugliest in the world, but they are actually amazing biological successes. They have special traits that help them survive in some of the harshest places on Earth. Let's take a look at five of these well-known ugly animals and find out what makes them look so strange. The Top 5 Ugliest Animals in the World Contenders These five animals are always called the ugliest in the world, and they all have unique adaptations that explain why they look the way they do.

Rank Common Name Scientific Name Unique "Ugly" Feature Conservation Status 1 Blobfish Psychrolutes marcidus Gelatinous, frowning body Unknown/Vulnerable (from deep-sea trawling) 2 Naked Mole-Rat Heterocephalus glaber Wrinkled, hairless skin; prominent teeth Least Concern 3 Proboscis Monkey Nasalis larvatus Extremely large, drooping nose Endangered 4 Aye-Aye Daubentonia madagascariensis Rodent-like teeth, enormous eyes, spindly middle finger Endangered 5 Saiga Antelope Saiga tatarica Oversized, bulbous, flexible nose Critically Endangered Check Out - List of 9 Incredible Animals that can Survive in Space: Revealed 1. The Blobfish The Blobfish truly holds the title of the ugliest animal in the world, but its appearance is largely a deep-sea illusion. The pressure at these depths is more than 100 times greater than at the surface. It evolved a gelatinous body mass with very little muscle and bone density in order to stay alive. Because it is so light, it can easily float above the seafloor and eat things that are edible. The "frowning" face is just what happens when its body loses pressure on land. In its natural habitat, it looks more like a normal fish. This ugly animal is often caught as bycatch when deep-sea trawling is done.

2. Naked Mole-Rat The Naked Mole-Rat is one of the weirdest animals on Earth and is definitely in the running for the ugliest. It has very little hair, wrinkled, pink or yellow skin, bad eyesight, and big, protruding incisors that can move on their own like chopsticks. These strange traits are perfect for living in big, complicated underground colonies in East Africa. Like bees, they are eusocial and have one queen that breeds. Unbelievably, the Naked Mole-Rat is also a scientific marvel: it is highly resistant to cancer and can live for an extraordinary amount of time for a rodent. 3. Proboscis Monkey The male Proboscis Monkey is easy to spot because it has a huge, fleshy, bulbous nose that hangs down past its mouth. It lives in the forests of Borneo. People might not like this feature, but in the monkey world, it's a big sign of attractiveness. Scientists think that females like males with bigger noses because they use them to make their mating calls louder and scare off other males. This ugly animal also looks very big and pot-bellied because it has a special stomach with chambers that help it digest tough leaves.

4. Aye-Aye The Aye-Aye is a type of lemur that only lives in Madagascar. Its features come together to make it look very creepy. It has large, leathery ears, bright, bulging orange eyes, and rodent-like teeth that grow continuously. The most remarkable and bizarre feature is its elongated, spindly middle finger. This ugly animal uses this specialized digit to tap on hollowed-out trees, a form of percussive foraging, to locate insect larvae, which it then extracts and eats. Local superstitions say that the Aye-Aye is a sign of bad luck, which makes it very rare. 5. Saiga Antelope The Saiga Antelope, a critically endangered mammal from the Eurasian steppes, has a very unusual feature: a big, bulbous, flexible nose called a proboscis that hangs over its mouth. This makes it look like it came from a different time. This amazing snout isn't just for looks; it's an important adaptation. In the summer, it filters out dust kicked up by the herd and cools the animal’s blood, while in the frigid winter, it warms the icy air before it reaches the lungs. The rapid, catastrophic die-off of nearly 200,000 Saiga in 2015 highlighted the delicate balance of this ugly animal's survival.