Delhi School Education Bill Explained: Key Features, 3-Tier Oversight Body, Details Here

The Delhi government's newly tabled Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025, has sparked a heated debate.The law, which was introduced during the Monsoon Session, aims to control private school tuition and guarantee openness.

The administration asserts that the Act will reduce capricious fee increases and lower the cost of education, while others contend it has the opposite effect. They contend that the bill actually lessens the responsibility of private school administration while empowering them. A three-tiered regulatory framework for monitoring charge structures is described in the bill. To ascertain whether it actually addresses the commercialization of school education or if it fails to meet its declared objectives, a thorough examination of its provisions is required.