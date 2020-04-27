NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English: Footprints Without Feet - Chapter 7 (The Necklace)

In this article, we have provided CBSE Class 10 NCERT Solutions for Chapter 7 of the English Supplementary Textbook - Footprints Without Feet. The NCERT solutions have been provided by the subject expert after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme and model answer sheet issued by CBSE. Chapter 7 of the Footprints Without Feet textbook is a story of Matilda who borrows a necklace to wear at a party and ends up losing it. Class 10th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 10th board exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English Chapter 7 -The Necklace

Ques: What kind of a person is Mme Loisel and why is she always unhappy?

Answer: Mme Loisel is a young, pretty, ordinary but discontented woman. She is of humble background but dreams of riches and comforts. She is proud of her beauty and wants to be admired. Her meager resources are not enough to satisfy her expensive cravings making her angry all the time.

Ques: What kind of a person is her husband?

Answer: Her husband M Loisel, is an ordinary and average young man. A mere clerk by profession, he is still contented with his job. Also, he is a caring man as he is excited to show the dinner invitation to his wife.

Ques: What fresh problem now disturbs Mme Loisel?

Answer: After spending a fortune on a beautiful dress, Mme Loisel is

faced with yet another disaster. She frets over the fact that she does not have a beautiful jewel to go with her dress. So, she asks her husband to pass on the invitation to someone else.

Ques: How is the problem solved?

Answer: Matilda Loisel’s husband, M. Loisel, comes to her rescue. First, he suggests her to wear fresh flowers. Matilda just mocked at the idea. Then, he advises her to borrow some jewels from her rich friend, Mme Forestier. Thus, the problem is solved as Mme Forestier lends her a beautiful diamond necklace.

Ques: What do Mr and Mme Loisel do next?

Answer: The Loisels leave no stone unturned. M. Loisel goes back and searches the lost necklace. Then, he goes to the police and to the cab offices. Also, they put out an advertisement and the newspapers and offer a reward to anyone who finds: the necklace. But, all their efforts go in vain.

Ques: How do they replace the necklace?

Answer: After all other efforts fail, Loisel’s decide to buy a new identical necklace to replace the lost one. M. Loisel pooled n eighteen thousand francs of his inheritance and borrowed: the rest. Then the couple managed to buy the new necklace: or thirty-six thousand francs and returned it to the rightful 0wner.

Ques: The course of Loisel’s life changed due to the necklace. Comment.

Answer: It takes Loisels a decade to pay back the money they borrowed to buy the necklace. And, it changed everything for them. They had to move to the poorest quarters of the city. With no maids or assistance, Matilda had to cook, clean, mend, sew, bargain with the grocer and butcher to save every sou just for mere survival. The husband had to work in the evening and night to pay their debt. In this way, the course of Loisel’s life changed due to the necklace.

Ques: What was the cause of Matilda’s ruin? How could she have avoided it?

Answer: Matilda’s pride and her materialistic aspirations coupled with her dishonesty pave the way for her ruin. She could have avoided it by learning to accept her current situation and being content with what she had.

Ques: What would have happened to Matilda if she had confessed to her friend that she had lost her necklace?

Answer: Truth and honesty would have saved Matilda from her doom. If only she has been courageous enough to confess to her friend the truth of the necklace, she would have come to know that it was a fake one that cost a mere five hundred francs. She would not have Spent her husband’s entire inheritance and borrowed eighteen thousand francs to pay for its replacement. In fact, she would have saved herself and her husband from ten long years of crushing poverty, misery and back-breaking labour

Ques: If you were caught in a situation like this, how would you have dealt with it?

Answer: Foremost of all, I would have done my best not to become a victim of my own pride and aspirations. If, I was caught in such a situation, I would have let the truth out and then face the consequences. Honesty would have been the way out for me.

Ques: The characters in this story speak in English. Do you think this is their language? What clues are there in the story about the language its characters must be speaking in?

Answer: Though the characters speak in English, it is not their language. Maupassant wrote the story in French and it was translated into English. Again the very text throws up enough words in French to prove it otherwise. First, the very names of characters like ‘Mme Loisel, Mme Forestier, and the minister’s name George Ramponneau indicate their French origin. Then, the words for a currency like ‘Franc’ and ‘Sou’ show the same. Also, the shop’s location at ‘Palais Royal’ and ‘Champs Elysees’ point out the French history of the characters and the story.