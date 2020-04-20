NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English: First Flight - Chapter 11 (The Proposal)

Get NCERT Solutions for Chapter 11 from First Flight Book - “The Proposal” The answers have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE. The answers can be referred for quick and effective learning. Class 10th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 10th board exams.

Ques: What does Chubukov at first suspect that Lomov has come for? Is he sincere when he later says ‘And I’ve always loved you, my angel, as if you were my own son”? Find reasons for your answer from the play.

Answer: At first Chubukov suspected that Lomov had come to borrow money as he was in his evening dress. He was not sincere when he told Lomov that he had always loved him and that he was like his own son because he had decided to not give any money to Lomov. It was only when Lomov asked for his daughter’s hand in marriage that his attitude changed and he rushed out to call his daughter, Natalya.

Ques: Chubukov says of Natalya: “……. as if she won’t consent! She’s in love; egad, she’s like a lovesick cat……” Would you agree? Find reasons for your answer.

Answer: Yes, Natalya is in love. This is clear by the way she behaves when she gets to know that Lomov came to propose to her. She starts weeping and asks her father to bring Lomov at once.

Ques: Can you now imagine what these characters will quarrel about next?

Answer: The words and expressions that have been used to describe each other by various characters of the play are Chubukov: intriguer, grabber, old rat Natalya: a lovesick cat, an excellent housekeeper, not bad-looking’ well-educated. Lomov: a good neighbour, impudent, pettifogger, malicious, double-faced intriguer, rascal, blind hen, turnip ghost, a villain, scarecrow, stuffed sausage, etc.

