NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English: First Flight - Chapter 10 (The Sermon at Benares)

In this article, students can check NCERT Solutions for Chapter 10 of Class 10 English subject (First flight Textbook). The NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the subject experts. Chapter 10 of the First Flight textbook is a story about a Sermon at Benares. The Chapter deals with the concept of death and Gautam Budha’s Ideology of death and its acceptance. Class 10th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 10th board exams.

Ques: When her son dies, Kisa Gotami goes from house to house? What does she ask for? Does she get it? Why not?

Answer: After the death of her only son, Kisa Gotami overcame grief. She carried the dead body of her son in her arms and went from door to door asking for medicine to cure her child, but nobody could provide any medicine. For there is no such medicine available that can bring a dead person back to life.

Ques: Kisa Gotami again goes from house to house after she speaks with the Buddha. What does she ask for? Does she get it? Why not?

Answer: Gautam Buddha asks Kisa to bring a handful of mustard seeds from a house where death had never knocked at the door. Kisa Gotami went from door to door, but couldn’t find a single house where death had not taken a beloved away. She could not get it as death is inevitable and anyone who is born is bound to die one day.

Ques: What does Kisa Gotami understand the second time that she failed to understand the first time? Was this what Buddha wanted her to understand?

Answer: After failing to procure a handful of mustard seeds from a house where death had never knocked at the door, she sat down by the roadside feeling helpless. She saw the lights of the city that flickered and were extinguished. At last, it was darkness everywhere.

She realized that death was common to all and she was being selfish in her grief. This is what Buddha wanted her to understand, that everyone who is born has to die one day.

Ques: Why do you think Kisa Gotami understood this only the second time? In what way did Buddha change her understanding?

Answer: Earlier, she could see only her grief. When she went from door to door the second time, she understood that everyone was dealing with the loss of a beloved one. There was not a single house in the town, where death had not taken a father, a mother, a sister, a brother, a son or a daughter. Everyone, at some point or the other, has experienced the death of their loved ones. Gautama Buddha helped her to understand all this, as he told her to bring a handful of mustard seeds from a house where death had never knocked at the door. This way she got aware that death is common to all human beings.

Ques: How do you usually understand the idea of selfishness? Do you agree with Kisa Gotami that she was being selfish in her grief?

Answer: A selfish person is one who only thinks about himself or herself, and to some extent, Kisa Gotami was being selfish because we are humans and it is natural for us to die. We do not easily accept the death of our loved ones. The same has happened with Kisa Gotami. As it was her only child, she did not want him to die finally went to Buddha to ask for help.