CBSE Class 10 English MCQs for Chapter 5 - The Hundred Dresses - I (Published by CBSE)

Multiple Choice Type Questions and Answers for Class 10 English Chapter 5 - The Hundred Dresses I are available here. Students must practice these questions by CBSE to prepare for their English Board Exam 2021-2022.

With this article, you will get the MCQs for CBSE Class 10 English Chapter 5 - The Hundred Dresses (Part I). These MCQs are taken from the CBSE Question Bank published by the Board on its official website. All the questions are based on the extracts from the Chapter - The Hundred Dresses - I. The correct option is also mentioned below each question. These questions are important for the CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2021-2022.

Multiple Choice Questions based on an extract

(A) She always wore a faded blue dress that didn’t hang right. It was clean, but it looked as though it had never been ironed properly. She didn’t have any friends, but a lot of girls talked to her. Sometimes, they surrounded her in the school yard as she stood watching the little girls play hopscotch on the worn hard ground. “Wanda,’’ Peggy would say in a most courteous manner, as though she were talking to Miss Mason. “Wanda,” she’d say, giving one of her friends a nudge, “tell us. How many dresses did you say you had hanging up in your closet?”

i. The ‘most courteous manner’ here means that Peggy was

a) on her best behaviour.

b) teasing Wanda.

c) trying to impress Wanda.

d) respectful to Wanda.

Answer: b) teasing Wanda.

ii. Peggy gave her friend a nudge because

a) she wanted to push her away from the scene.

b) she disliked her friend being distracted then.

c) she was teasing Wanda and wanted her to make others pay attention.

d) she was teasing Wanda and didn’t want anyone her miss the ‘fun’.

Answer: d) she was teasing Wanda and didn’t want anyone her miss the ‘fun’.

iii. Pick the option having the words that DO NOT loosely match the word, ‘closet’, from those given.

1) wardrobe

2) loft

3) cabinet

4) cupboard

5) porch

6) cellar

Choose correct option among the following:

a) 1, 3 and 4

b) 3, 4 and 5

c) 1, 2 and 6

d) 2, 5 and 6

Answer: a) 1, 3 and 4

iv. Why was Wanda’s answer to Peggy’s question always the same? Pick the LEAST probable reason. This was so because she knew that

a) she was being picked on and it was probably her defence.

b) confessing the truth would probably worsen the situation.

c) she didn’t know how else to get out of that situation.

d) sticking to an unexpected answer would get her the attention she needed.

Answer: d) sticking to an unexpected answer would get her the attention she needed.

v. Regarding Wanda being teased, Miss Mason was

a) in denial that such behaviour was possible by her students.

b) aware, but didn’t want to discuss it with the students.

c) unaware that the students were frequently teasing Wanda.

d) of the belief that such behaviour was a normal part of growing up.

Answer: c) unaware that the students were frequently teasing Wanda.

vi. Which of the following images showcase ‘hopscotch’?

Answer: (d)

(B) “In the opinion of the judges, any one of the drawings is worthy of winning the prize. I am very happy to say that Wanda Petronski is the winner of the girls’ medal. Unfortunately, Wanda has been absent from school for some days and is not here to receive the applause that is due to her. Let us hope she will be back tomorrow. Now class, you may file around the room quietly and look at her exquisite drawings.”

i. Pick the statement that is TRUE, according to the information given in the extract.

a) Wanda won the prize because she had submitted a variety of entries.

b) Wanda would have still won the prize even if she had submitted just one entry.

c) Wanda won the prize because the majority of judges were women.

d) Wanda would have still won the prize if she had drawn something else.

Answer: b) Wanda would have still won the prize even if she had submitted just one entry.

ii. Miss Mason says, “I am very happy to …”. Which phrase DOES NOT replace the underlined phrase correctly from those given below?

a) It gives me great pleasure to…

b) I am sure you’ll be surprised to…

c) I am delighted to…

d) It fills me with joy to…

Answer: b) I am sure you’ll be surprised to…

iii. When the teacher wants them to ‘file around’, she wants the students to

a) put the files in their proper places.

b) gather around her table to discuss the designs.

c) file the designs properly in their folders.

d) walk in a line to admire the designs.

Answer: d) walk in a line to admire the designs.

iv. Pick the sentence that DOES NOT use ‘due to’ in the same sense as in the given extract.

a) She was disappointed due to their rude behaviour.

b) We must give our colleagues the vacation due to them.

c) I have some extra money due to me this month from my friend.

d) You have an apology due to your parents.

Answer: a) She was disappointed due to their rude behaviour.

v. The teacher refers to Wanda’s designs as ‘exquisite’ because

a) each one of the hundred designs was different.

b) each one of them was very beautiful.

c) each of them was a copy of the latest fashion trend.

d) each one had the same colour theme as the other.

Answer: b) each one of them was very beautiful.

