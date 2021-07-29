CBSE Class 10 English MCQs for Chapter 11 - The Proposal (Published by CBSE)

MCQ questions and answers for CBSE Class 10 English Chapter - The Proposal are provided here to help students prepare for their Board Exam 2021-2022. All these questions are taken from the question bank published by the CBSE Board for Class 10 English.

Multiple Choice Questions Based On An Extract

(A) LOMOV: Never mind about my people! The Lomovs have all been honourable people, and not one has ever been tried for embezzlement, like your grandfather!

CHUBUKOV: You Lomovs have had lunacy in your family, all of you!

NATALYA: All, all, all!

CHUBUKOV: Your grandfather was a drunkard, and your younger aunt, Nastasya Mihailovna, ran away with an architect, and so on...

LOMOV: And your mother was hump-backed. [Clutches at his heart] Something pulling in my side... My head.... Help! Water!

CHUBUKOV: Your father was a guzzling gambler!

i. Choose the option that correctly identifies the tone of the characters in the given extract.

1) antagonism

2) humour

3) contempt

4) irony

Choose the correct option among the following:

a) (1) and (2)

b) (2) and (4)

c) (1) and (3)

d) (3) and (4)

Answer: c) (1) and (3)

ii. The playwright’s intention in the given extract is to

a) throw light upon the weaknesses of the rich in any society.

b) emphasize that family history is important in a marriage proposal.

c) satirise the superficiality of the upper class in Russian society.

d) send a message that ego is not healthy in any relationship.

Answer: c) satirise the superficiality of the upper class in Russian society.

iii. If according to Chubukov and Natalya, Lomovs are not “honourable people”, why do they still consider Lomov’s proposal?

a) Natalya can take care of her father if she marries close by.

b) They were exaggerating in the argument and didn’t mean it.

c) They understand that honour is superficial and overrated.

d) Lomov’s status in society supersedes everything.

Answer: d) Lomov’s status in society supersedes everything.

iv. Imagine you found the playwright’s notes for each scene in the play and noticed that some of the words were missing.

Choose the option that fills the missing words most appropriately.

A conversation that starts pleasantly quickly turns into a (i) ________ argument. With (ii) _________ of Oxen Meadows at the heart of the matter, Lomov and Natalya quarrel and are later joined by Chubukov. Thus, begins a (iii) ____ of insults, accusations and name-calling. All (iv) _______ disappears. Eventually, Lomov leaves clutching at his heart, his foot numb.

a) (i) petty ; (ii) history ; (iii) series; (iv) politeness

b) (i) vicious ; (ii) ownership ; (iii) circus ; (iv) civility

c) (i) curious ; (ii) land ; (iii) outpouring ; (iv) laughter

d) (i) ugly ; (ii) neighbourhood ; (iii) barrage; (iv) goodness

Answer: b) (i) vicious ; (ii) ownership ; (iii) circus ; (iv) civility

v. Which of the following options comes closest to the meaning of ‘tried’ as used in the extract?

a) She mastered the game through a process of trial and error.

b) He followed the trial closely and was seen in court every day.

c) This had been a tried and tested formula for the organisation.

d) They tried with all their might to repeat their earlier successes.

Answer: b) He followed the trial closely and was seen in court every day.

(B) CHUBUKOV: What a weight off my shoulders, ouf!

NATALYA: But, still you will admit now that Guess is worse than Squeezer.

LOMOV: Better!

NATALYA: Worse!

CHUBUKOV: Well, that’s a way to start your family bliss! Have some champagne!

LOMOV: He’s better!

NATALYA: Worse! Worse! Worse!

CHUBUKOV: [trying to shout her down] Champagne! Champagne!

i. Which of the following titles of Shakespeare’s plays might best apply to the relationship of Lomov and Natalya’s relationship?

a) The Taming of the Shrew

b) Romeo and Juliet

c) As You Like It

d) Two Gentlemen of Verona

Answer: c) As You Like It

ii. How would you characterise Chubukov’s mood based on the given extract?

a) cautious and celebratory

b) relieved and jubilant

c) merry, yet thoughtful

d) grateful, yet hurt

Answer: b) relieved and jubilant

iii. Based on the extract, Lomov and Natalya’s closing lines can best be seen as

a) a humorous and ironic take on typical marriage vows.

b) a reflection of their affections for Guess and Squeezer.

c) a sign of the prospective instability in their marital bliss.

d) the writer’s statement that disagreement is part of marriage.

Answer: a) a humorous and ironic take on typical marriage vows.

iv. Choose the option that correctly uses the idioms to the fill in the blanks of the paragraph below. In a team, it is important to

(i) __________. Otherwise, you would become (ii) _______, and incur the displeasure of the others. When that happens, you might feel (iii) ___________. However, for the others, not having to carry you along would be a (iv) ___________.

a) (i) pull your weight; (ii) dead weight; (iii) the weight of the world on your shoulders; (iv) weight off the shoulders.

b) (i) weight yourself; (ii) the weight of the world on your shoulder; (iii) like dead weight; (iv) weight off their shoulders

c) (i) throw weight around; (ii) worth your weight in gold; (iii) weight off your shoulders; (iv) dead weight

d) (i) lend weight to someone; (ii) heavy weight; (iii) like pulling your weight; (iv) weight off their shoulders

Answer: a) (i) pull your weight; (ii) dead weight; (iii) the weight of the world on your shoulders; (iv) weight off the shoulders.

v. The liberal use of exclamatory marks in the given extract indicate that the characters are expressing

a) apologies in a solemn and heartfelt tone.

b) good counsel and advice in a serious matter.

c) reconciliation on matters leading to argument.

d) strong feelings with a raised voice.

Answer: d) strong feelings with a raised voice.

