CBSE Class 10 English MCQs for Chapter 9 - Madam Rides The Bus (Published by CBSE)

Get the MCQs for CBSE Class 10 English First Flight Chapter 9 - Madam Rides The Bus. These questions are published by the CBSE Board. All the questions are provided with answers.

CBSE MCQs for Class 10 English Chapter - Madam Rides The Bus are released by the board to help students prepare the objective type questions for their board exams. These are extract based MCQs that are also helpful for revising the chapter. Answers to all the questions have been provided for the convenience of students. All these questions are important for the CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2021-2022.

Multiple Choice Questions based on an extract.

(A) “Day after day she watched the bus, and gradually a tiny wish crept into her head and grew there: she wanted to ride on that bus, even if it was just once. This wish became stronger, until it was an overwhelming desire. Valli would stare wistfully at the people who got on and off the bus when it stood at the street corner. Their faces would kindle in her longings, dreams, and hopes. If one of her friends happened to ride the bus and tried to describe the sights of the town to her. Valli would be jealous to listen and would shout, in English: “Proud! Proud!”

i. Valli would stare wistfully at the people as she

a) had been watching the bus for a long time.

b) was inspired by the people travelling on the bus.

c) had a strong desire to take a ride on the bus.

d) envied the people who could travel on the bus.

Answer: c) had a strong desire to take a ride on the bus.

ii. Pick the option that shows the list of words that collocate with ‘overwhelming’ (e.g. overwhelming desire)

1. response

2. lies

3. support

4.majority

5.pets

6. places

Choose the correct option among the following:

a) 1, 5 & 6

b) 1, 3 & 4

c) 2 & 5

d) 3, 5 & 6

Answer: b) 1, 3 & 4

iii. ‘Valli would be jealous to listen…’ This indicates Valli’s

a) longing to ride the bus.

b) nature as an envious person.

c) denial to accept her situation.

d) inclination to trouble travellers.

Answer: a) longing to ride the bus.

iv. A part of the extract has been paraphrased. Choose the option that includes the most appropriate solution to the blanks.

The desire became so (i) ______________________ that it transformed into an ii) ____________________________ one. Valli would look (iii) _________________________ at people who boarded the bus and got off.

a) i) active ii) overt iii) longingly

b) i) vigorous ii) overpowering iii) cheerfully

c) i) staunch ii) overt iii) joyfully

d) i) vigorous ii) overpowering iii) longingly

Answer: d) i) vigorous ii) overpowering iii) longingly

v. What does the line ‘gradually a tiny wish crept into her head and grew there’, mean?

i) The wish developed in her head over a period of time.

j) The wish was a feeling of wanting to prove her strength.

k) The wish was planted in her head by someone’s suggestion.

l) The wish was small and was overpowered by a sense of doubt.

Answer: i) The wish developed in her head over a period of time.

(B) “‘Yes, I’m travelling alone,” she answered curtly. And I’ve got a ticket too.’ ‘Yes she’s on her way to town,’ said the conductor. ‘With a thirty paise ticket.’

‘Oh, why don’t you mind your own business,’ said Valli. But she laughed all the same, and the conductor laughed too. But the old woman went on with her drivel. ‘Is it proper for such a young person to travel alone? Do you know exactly where you’re going in town? What’s the street? What’s the house number? ‘You needn’t bother about me. I can take care of myself,’ Valli said, turning her face towards the window and staring out.”

i. Pick the option that matches the expressions with ‘mind’ correctly.

Expression Meaning 1. bring to mind A. be respective to someone's ideas 2. be in two minds B. think about only one subject 3. have an open mind C. recall something 4. put your mind at ease D. undecided E. reassure you F. reach a decision

a) 1-F, 2-C, 3-A, 4-D

b) 1-C, 2-D, 3-A, 4-E

c) 1-B, 2-F, 3-E, 4-A

d) 1-F, 2-D, 3-C, 4-B

Answer: b) 1-C, 2-D, 3-A, 4-E

ii. Valli told the conductor to mind his own business and laughed as well. This shows that Valli ...

e) was not really bothered about what the conductor said.

f) didn’t like the conductor speaking about her.

g) disliked what the conductor said but was amused.

h) was impressed with what the conductor said.

Answer: g) disliked what the conductor said but was amused.

iii. The old woman went on with her drivel. Why is the word ‘drivel’ used here?

It is used to show that the old woman

a) was talking incessantly.

b) kept muttering a lot of nonsense.

c) was volunteering advice on request.

d) spoke non-stop about herself.

Answer: b) kept muttering a lot of nonsense.

iv. The old woman asked her questions

a) due to anxiety about Valli travelling alone.

b) out of curiosity and concern for Valli.

c) interest in Valli’s life and need for travel.

d) due to the habit of interfering in Valli’s life.

Answer: b) out of curiosity and concern for Valli.

v. How do you think Valli felt when the old woman asked her questions? Pick the option that best describes her feelings.

a) i) irritated ii) agitated

b) i) concerned ii) upset

c) i) upset ii) agitated

d) i) upset ii) irritated

Answer: d) i) upset ii) irritated

Also, check other important resources for CBSE Class 10 English exam preparations: