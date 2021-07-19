CBSE Class 10 English MCQs for Chapter 6 - The Hundred Dresses – II (Published by CBSE)

Get the MCQs for CBSE Class 10 English Chapter 6 - The Hundred Dresses (Part 2). MCQs are provided with answers for reference.

Get the CBSE MCQ with answers for Class 10 English First Flight Book Chapter 'The Hundred Dresses – II'. These questions carry immense importance for the board exam preparations as these are taken from the question bank released by the CBSE Board for Class 10 English. These are extract based questions. Students must practice all the MCQ questions to clear their concepts and prepare well the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021-2022.

Multiple Choice Questions based on an extract.

(A) My Wanda will not come to your school anymore. Jake also. Now we move away to big city. No more holler ‘Pollack’. No more ask why funny name. Plenty of funny names in the city.

Yours truly,

Jan Petronski

i. Jan’s tone in the writing of the letter IS NOT

a) distressing.

b) spiteful.

c) hurt.

d) painful.

Answer: b) spiteful.

ii. What, according to the letter, was the primary reason that prompted Mr Petronski to take the decision to move to a big city?

a) His wish to achieve success in the big city.

b) His urge to join his relatives who mostly lived in the big city.

c) His anxiety over their poverty in the small city.

d) His agony about his children being viewed as ‘outsiders’ by their schoolmates.

Answer: d) His agony about his children being viewed as ‘outsiders’ by their schoolmates.

iii. The dictionary says the following about migration .

Migration involves the movement of people (birds, fish etc.) from one place to another with intentions of settling, permanently or temporarily, at a new location (geographic region).

Which of the following options INCORRECTLY uses ‘migration’?

a) After gold was found in the uninhabited region, there was a migration to that area.

b) Bears sleep through winters. This migration helps bears to use their stored energy much more slowly.

c) There was a mass migration of youngsters to the tagged locale, to assist the cause for charity.

d) Scientists have studied the migration of fish over long distances in the river

Answer: b) Bears sleep through winters. This migration helps bears to use their stored energy much more slowly.

iv. The phrase ‘Pollack’ reveals a discrimination on the basis of

a) race.

b) gender.

c) religion.

d) wealth.

Answer: a) race.

v. The line-- Plenty of funny names in the city—suggests that the city

a) is a melting pot of people from different parts of the world.

b) has foreign people willing to give opportunities to the poor.

c) is a safe haven for immigrants if they have funny names.

d) has a special status for all who are willing to be funny.

Answer: a) is a melting pot of people from different parts of the world.

(B) Weeks went by and still Wanda did not answer. Peggy had begun to forget the whole business, and Maddie put herself to sleep at night making speeches about Wanda, defending her from great crowds of girls who were trying to tease her with, “How many dresses have you got?” And before Wanda could press her lips together in a tight line, the way she did before answering, Maddie would cry out, “Stop!”

i. Which primary feelings of Maddie does the extract reveal?

a) guilt, regret and righteousness

b) guilt and shame

c) shame, regret and courage

d) courage and righteousness

Answer: c) shame, regret and courage

ii. Which of the following is most likely to be a part of Maddie’s speech?

a) Stop! I think it’s about time we asked her a new question. This is not fun anymore. How about her faded dress?

b) Stop! Don’t you know that I’m the one who had to lead in Peggy’s absence? This is unacceptable.

c) Stop! How dare you all join in without Peggy’s permission? Don’t you know she’d be angry?

d) Stop! Aren’t you all ashamed of yourself? Why do you trouble her? She means no harm to anyone.

Answer: a) Stop! I think it’s about time we asked her a new question. This is not fun anymore. How about her faded dress?

iii. Choose the declaration which is likely to be received with the pressing of lips together in a tight line .

a) Option 1

b) Option 2

c) Option 3

d) Option 4

Answer: a) Option 1

iv. Pick the option with a cause-effect relation, with reference to the given extract.

a) Wanda’s absence— Peggy missing Wanda

b) Maddie’s need to make amends – Confessing publicly

c) Wanda’s absence – Maddie’s need to make amends

d) Peggy teasing Wanda— Maddie’s stand against it

Answer: c) Wanda’s absence – Maddie’s need to make amends

v. Wanda didn’t reply to the letter for weeks. Pick the option that DOES NOT supply a possible reason for this, from those given below.

a) The letter took more than a couple of weeks reaching her as it didn’t have an address and needed to be forwarded.

b) She needed time to forgive Maddie and Peggy and think her reply through.

c) Peggy had second thoughts after mailing the letter and reclaimed it from the post office, to mail weeks later.

d) She was occupied with settling in at the new school in the city.

Answer: c) Peggy had second thoughts after mailing the letter and reclaimed it from the post office, to mail weeks later.

