CBSE Class 10 English MCQs for Chapter 10 - The Sermon at Benares (Published by CBSE)

MCQs for Class 10 English Chapter 10 - The Sermon at Benares are provided here with answers. These MCQs are important for the CBSE Board Exam 2021-2022.

MCQs for Class 10 English Chapter 10 - The Sermon at Benares

CBSE Class 10 English MCQs (with Answers) for Chapter 10 - The Sermon at Benares are not only helpful to prepare the MCQ questions for the board exam but are also important for a quick revision of the chapter. These MCQs are taken from the question bank published by the CBSE Board therefore they form the best and a reliable study material. Practice the set of questions given below to prepare well for your CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2021-2022.

Multiple Choice Questions based on an extract:

(A) Poor Kisa Gotami now went from house to house, and the people pitied her and said, “Here is mustard-seed; take it!” But when she asked, “Did a son or daughter, a father or mother, die in your family?” they answered her, “Alas! the living are few, but the dead are many. Do not remind us of our deepest grief.” And there was no house but some beloved one had died in it.

I. The community’s response to Kisa in the above extract was somewhat different from before. Why do you think that was the case?

a) They had learnt from Buddha’s sermons.

b) They were able to help Kisa in some way this time.

c) They understood parental grief.

d) They liked Kisa and enjoyed talking to her.

Answer: b) They were able to help Kisa in some way this time.

ii. Which of the following options represent the correct understanding of the word “poor” in the phrase “Poor Kisa Gotami”?

a) in need of money

b) weak

c) unfortunate

d) inferior

Answer: c) unfortunate

iii. “Do not remind us of our deepest grief.” The tone of the speaker(s) is

a) disillusioned.

b) sceptical.

c) ironic.

d) solemn.

Answer: d) solemn.

iv. Pick the option that explains — ‘…the living few, but the dead many.’

a) It shows the high death rate and low birth rate in the city of Benares.

b) It highlights the holy status of Benares where many Hindus go to die.

c) It throws light on the numerous loved ones the villagers had lost over time.

d) It reflects that many children who had died in the village for various reasons.

Answer: c) It throws light on the numerous loved ones the villagers had lost over time.

v. Imagine you are a photo journalist visiting the city at the time Kisa Gotami went from house to house. You documented her experience given in the above extract in a photo series.

Your publisher wants to publish the photo series in three parts wherein Part 1 shows Kisa’s visits to the houses; Part 2 depicts her conversations with people, and Part 3 captures Kisa’s reflections at the end of the day sitting by the wayside.

The publisher would also like you to choose titles for the series and its three parts.

Look at the titles given below, and choose the options that provide the most appropriate set of titles.

1) Series Title – From Darkness to Light. Part I – Living in Loss; Part II – A Mother’s Journey; Part III – Mustard Seed

2) Series Title – Mustard Seed. Part I – A Mother’s Journey; Part II – From Darkness to Light; Part III – Living in Loss

3) Series Title – A Mother’s Journey. Part I – Mustard Seed; Part II – Living in Loss; Part III – From Darkness to Light

4) Series Title – Living in Loss. Part I – From Darkness to Light; Part II – Mustard Seed; Part III – A Mother’s Journey

Choose the correct option among the following:

a) 1 and 2

b) 2 and 3

c) 3 and 4

d) 1 and 4

Answer: b) 2 and 3

(B) Not from weeping nor from grieving will anyone obtain peace of mind; on the contrary, his pain will be the greater and his body will suffer… He who seeks peace should draw out the arrow of lamentation, and complaint, and grief. He who has drawn out the arrow and has become composed will obtain peace of mind.”

i. If the Buddha were a counsellor, which of the following options would you find in a brochure of his service?

a) Image (i)

b) Image (ii)

c) Image (iii)

d) Image (iv)

Answer: c) Image (iii)

ii. Which of the following statements cannot be attributed to the Buddha based on the given extract?

(i) Pain and grief are unavoidable and necessary.

(ii) The inevitability of death makes grieving futile.

(iii) Universality of grief and pain makes us sad.

(iv) Understanding that life is finite leads to wisdom.

Choose the correct option among the following:

a) (i) and (ii)

b) (i) and (iii)

c) (iii) and (iv)

d) (i) and (iv)

Answer: b) (i) and (iii)

iii. Chose the option that appropriately completes the following—

lamentation : grief :: _______ : _______

a) laughter : joke

b) discomfort : fear

c) celebration : joy

d) resignation: loss

Answer: c) celebration : joy

iv. According to the Buddha, peace of mind is attainable by those who

a) renounce worldly life like the Buddha

b) take out the arrow and become strong

c) grieve, suffer and then move on

d) recognise terms of life and let go of complaint

Answer: d) recognise terms of life and let go of complaint

v. The given extract is paraphrased below. Choose the option that includes the most appropriate solutions for the blanks.

(i) The act of ______________ is not only pointless but (ii) rather _________, causing pain and suffering. It only serves to (iii) __________ peace of mind. (iv) __________ without complaint is crucial to well-being and peace.

a) grief, harmful, destroy, accepting

b) grieving, counterproductive, take away, acceptance

c) weeping, productive, take away, lamentation

d) grieving, harmful, destroy, lamenting

Answer: b) grieving, counterproductive, take away, acceptance

Also check other important resources for CBSE Class 10 English exam preparations: