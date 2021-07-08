CBSE Class 10 English MCQs for First Flight Book Chapter 1 - A Letter to God (Published by CBSE)

MCQ questions for Class 10 English Chapter 1 - A Letter to God are provided here with answers. These MCQs are published by CBSE and are important for the Term-I exam preparations.

Multiple Choice Questions for CBSE Class 10 English Chapter 1 - A Letter to God can be accessed from here. All these questions have been published by the CBSE Board therefore students must consider them as an important resource for exam preparations. These questions are based on the extracts from the chapter - A Letter to God. All the questions are provided with answers.

Multiple Choice Questions based on an extract

(A) The house- the only one in the entire valley -sat on the crest of a low hill. From this height one could see the river and the field of ripe corn dotted with the flowers that always promised a good harvest. The only thing the earth needed was a good downpour or at least a shower. Throughout the morning Lencho -who knew his fields intimately- had done nothing but see the sky towards the north-east.

i. Based on the detail of the house’s location, how can it best be described?

a) majestic

b) imposing

c) solitary

d) unique

ii. The field of corn dotted with flowers means that

a) not a single flower was bigger than a dot

b) the flowers were scattered across.

c) the flowers were in shaped like dots.

d) the flowers had shrunk in size.

iii. Lencho wished for a downpour or a heavy shower. Pick the option that correctly lists the correct match for kinds of rain.

(1) heavy rain (2) thunderstorm (3) drizzle (4) torrential rain (5) downpour (i) light rain that falls in very fine drops (ii) very heavy rain, tropical rain (iii) it's coming down quite strong and you get very wet very quickly (iv) really heavy rain that comes very suddenly (v) is a violent, short-lived weather disturbance associated with lightening, thunder and strong, gusty winds

a) 1-ii,2-iv,3-v,4-i,5-iii

b) 1-iv,2-i,3-iii,4-v,5-ii

c) 1-v,2-iii,3-iv,4-ii,5-i

d) 1-iii,2-v,3-i,4-ii,5-iv

iv. Based on the given extract, what is Lencho NOT likely to think while looking at his field?

a) Option (i)

b) Option (ii)

c) Option (iii)

d) Option (iv)

v. Which quote supports the idea in the given extract?

a) “Farming is a profession of hope.”

b) “I would rather be on my farm than be emperor of the world.”

c) “Farming looks mighty easy when your plough is a pencil, and you’re a thousand miles from the corn field.”

d) “Those too lazy to plough in the right season will have no food at the harvest.”

(B) When he finished, he went to the window to buy a stamp which he licked and then affixed to the envelope with a blow of his fist. The moment the letter fell into the mailbox the postmaster went to open it. It said: “God: Of the money that I asked for, only seventy pesos reached me. Send me the rest, since I need it very much. But don’t send it to me through the mail because the post office employees are a bunch of crooks. Lencho.”

i. ‘…bunch of crooks.’ Pick the option that DOES NOT collate with ‘bunch of’, correctly.

a) option (i)

b) option (ii)

c) option (iii)

d) option (iv)

ii. What was the most likely response that the postmaster expected in Lencho’s second letter?

i) sorrowful

ii) gratitude

iii) disappointment

iv) elation

v) shock

Choose the correct option:

a) ii and v

b) i and iii

c) ii and iv

d) iii and v

iii. Pick the option that lists the option corresponding to—'with a blow of his fist.’

a) Option (i)

b) Option (ii)

c) Option (iii)

d) Option (iv)

iv. Lencho’s letter included

a) details of his problems.

b) description of the post office.

c) belief of being looted.

d) List of further demands.

v. Pick the most suitable quote for this extract.

a) “It is easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.” – Mark Twain

b) “Real knowledge is to know the extent of one’s ignorance.”- Confucius

c) “You see a person’s true colours when you are no longer beneficial to their life.”- anonymous

d) “True generosity means accepting ingratitude.” - Coco Chanel

