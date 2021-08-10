Class 10 English Footprints without Feet MCQs for Chapter 2 - The Thief’s Story (Published by CBSE)

CBSE MCQs and Answers for Class 10 English Footprints without Feet Chapter 2 - The Thief’s Story are available here. The Board has published these extract-based questions for Class 10English.

MCQs for Class 10 English Chapter - The Thief’s Story are provided here. As you all know that the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam will be a Multiple Choice Questions based exam, for which you must practice different types of MCQs to score well in the exam. The MCQ questions provided here are taken from the question bank released by the CBSE Board for Class 10 English. All the questions are provided with answers. This set of questions is important for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021-2022.

Multiple Choice Questions based on an extract

(A) Anil was watching a wrestling match when I approached him. He was about 25-- a tall, lean fellow – and he looked easy-going, kind and simple enough for my purpose. I hadn’t had much luck of late and thought I might be able to get into the young man’s confidence.

‘You look a bit of a wrestler yourself,” I said. A little flattery helps in making friends.

i. According to the extract, the young boy was watching the wrestling match because he

a) had been invited there by the wrestlers.

b) was supposed to meet someone there.

c) was looking for simple people to dupe.

d) loved wrestling and followed it very closely.

Answer: c) was looking for simple people to dupe.

ii. ‘I hadn’t had much luck of late’ means that the boy hadn’t

a) ever conned people successfully.

b) been successful in duping people lately.

c) understood the consequences of thievery till date.

d) considered the role of fate in deceiving others.

Answer: b) been successful in duping people lately.

iii. ‘I might be able to get into the young man’s confidence.’ Choose the option that DOES NOT display what the statement means.

a) He wanted to win his trust.

b) He wanted him to share his thoughts without caution.

c) He wanted him to feel comfortable revealing more details about himself.

d) He wanted to be able to spend quality time with him.

Answer: d) He wanted to be able to spend quality time with him.

iv. Anil looked easy-going, kind and simple to the narrator. Which of the given characteristics would NOT fit in with this description?

a) compassionate

b) suave

c) uncomplicated

d) carefree

Answer: b) suave

v. Based on the line, “A little flattery helps in making friends.”, choose the option that displays the quote closest in meaning.

a) Imitation is the best form of flattery; people generally understand that my comedy is not intended to hurt anybody

b) I know imitation is the highest form of flattery, but stealing one's identity is totally different.

c) Nothing is so great an example of bad manners as flattery. If you flatter all the company, you please none; If you flatter only one or two, you offend the rest.

d) One may define flattery as a base companionship which is most advantageous to the flatterer.

Answer: d) One may define flattery as a base companionship which is most advantageous to the flatterer.

(B) I think he knew I made a little money this way but he did not seem to mind. Anil made money by fits and starts. He would borrow one week, lend the next. He kept worrying about his next cheque, but as soon as it arrived, he would go out and celebrate. It seems he wrote for magazines—a queer way to make a living!

i. Anil made money ‘by fits and starts’ means that he

a) deemed it fit to start investing money.

b) started earning money in the recent past.

c) received money intermittently.

d) put his money to use frequently.

Answer: c) received money intermittently.

ii. The information in the extract suggests that Anil could be a

a) salaried professional

b) freelancer

c) business man

d) volunteer

Answer: b) freelancer

iii. If borrow: :lend, then pick the ODD pair from the options below

a) give : : take

b) lose : : find

c) hop : : skip

d) buy : : sell

Answer: c) hop : : skip

iv. The reference to making a little money ‘this way’ refers to a way that is viewed by most people as

a) sensible.

b) inappropriate.

c) charitable.

d) Aggressive

Answer: c) charitable.

v. Based on your understanding of Anil in the extract, choose the option that synchronises with his thinking.

a) So what if I don’t have much money? Giving it to that person is important as they could do with a helping hand.

b) I better learn how to protect my money. I think I’m being looted.

c) I earn money with such tremendous effort. Where does it all go?

d) When I become rich, I can begin to help friends then. Right now, I will spend only on myself.

Answer: a) So what if I don’t have much money? Giving it to that person is important as they could do with a helping hand.

Also check other important resources for CBSE Class 10 English exam preparations: