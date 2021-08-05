Class 10 English Footprints without Feet MCQs for Chapter 4 - A Question of Trust (Published by CBSE)

MCQs for CBSE Class 10 English Chapter - A Question of Trust are available here. These questions are important for CBSE Class 10 Term-End Board Exams 2021-2022.

Get CBSE MCQs for Class 10 English Chapter 4 - A Question of Trust (Footprints without Feet) with answers. These questions are published by the CBSE Board for Class 10 English and are therefore important for CBSE Class 10th Term End Exams 2021-2022. These extract-based MCQs are also useful for the quick revision of the chapter. Check the questions below.

Multiple Choice Questions based on an extract:

(A) How foolish people are when they own valuable things, Horace thought. A magazine article had described this house, giving a plan of all the rooms and a picture of this room. The writer had even mentioned that the painting hid a safe! But Horace found that the flowers were hindering him in his work. He buried his face in his handkerchief. Then he heard a voice say from the doorway, “What is it? A cold or hay fever?” Before he could think, Horace said, “Hay fever,” and found himself sneezing again. The voice went on, “You can cure it with a special treatment, you know, if you find out just what plant gives you the disease. I think you’d better see a doctor, if you’re serious about your work. I heard you from the top of the house just now.”

i. According to the extract, Horace was sneezing due to a

a) sudden allergy

b) prior infection

c) long-standing disease

d) nasal pain

Answer: b) prior infection

ii. Which magazine could have published the article mentioned in the given extract?

a) Paws & Claws

b) Outdoors & Landscaping

c) Interiors

d) The Investor

Answer: c) Interiors

iii. Choose the image that correctly describes the location of the safe, based on the given extract.

a) Option (1)

b) Option (2)

c) Option (3)

d) Option (4)

Answer: c) Option (3)

iv. In the line – Before he could think, Horace said, “Hay fever,” –the response was

a) rehearsed

b) spontaneous and natural.

c) hesitant.

d) rapid and hostile.

Answer: b) spontaneous and natural.

v. The line from the extract that can be considered an example of sarcasm is

a) How foolish people are when they own valuable things.

b) Horace found that the flowers were hindering him in his work.

c) You can cure it with a special treatment.

d) I think you’d better see a doctor, if you’re serious about your work.

Answer: d) I think you’d better see a doctor, if you’re serious about your work.

(B) But he never got the chance to begin his plan. By noon a policeman had arrested him for the jewel robbery at Shotover Grange. His fingerprints, for he had opened the safe without gloves, were all over the room, and no one believed him when he said that the wife of the owner of the house had asked him to open the safe for her. The wife herself, a gray-haired, sharp-tongued woman of sixty, said that the story was nonsense. Horace is now the assistant librarian in the prison. He often thinks of the charming, clever young lady who was in the same profession as he was, and who tricked him. He gets very angry when anyone talks about ‘honour among thieves’.

i. The plan devised by Horace was to

a) tell about the safe to owner of the house.

b) blackmail the wife of the owner later.

c) look for another safe for stealing books.

d) tell police the truth before the lady could deceive him.

Answer: c) look for another safe for stealing books.

ii. Based on the extract, choose what you think are the main feelings Horace probably has, for the young lady who tricked him, when he thinks about her?

a) anger and blame

b) admiration and respect

c) respect and gratitude

d) anger and vengeance

Answer: b) admiration and respect

iii. Choose the option that lists evidence that the police might have used against Horace, to arrest him.

a) Option 1

b) Option 2

c) Option 3

d) Option 4

Answer: d) Option 4

iv. Given below are four situations in Mr. Verma’s house. Choose the situation that depicts Mr. Verma being sharp-tongued with his family members.

a) Mr. Verma’s wife shares a life problem with him and he advices her honestly.

b) Mr. Verma’s daughter scores poor marks in his exams and Mr. Verma remains silent.

c) Mr. Verma’s son cooks food for the first time and he is criticized by his father immediately.

d) Mr. Verma’s sister buys a new car to surprise him and he is overjoyed with the news.

Answer: c) Mr. Verma’s son cooks food for the first time and he is criticized by his father immediately.

v. Honour among thieves is an example of a/n

a) idiom

b) slogan

c) proverb

d) lyric

Answer: a) idiom

