Class 10 English Footprints without Feet MCQs for Chapter 1 - A Triumph of Surgery (Published by CBSE)

MCQs for CBSE Class 10 English Footprints without Feet Chapter 1 - A Triumph of Surgery are available here. These questions are important for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021-2022.

Get the CBSE Class 10 English MCQs for Chapter 1 - A Triumph of Surgery (Footprints without Feet). These questions are taken from the question bank released by the CBSE Board for Class 10 English. Answers for al the questions are provided with them. Students must practice these questions to prepare well for their CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2021-2022.

Multiple Choice Questions based on an extract

(A) The entire staff was roused and maids rushed in and out bringing his day bed, his night bed, favourite cushions, toys and rubber rings, breakfast bowl, lunch bowl, supper bowl. Realising that my car would never hold all the stuff, I started to drive away. As I moved off, Mrs Pumphrey, with a despairing cry, threw an armful of the little coats through the window. I looked in the mirror before I turned the corner of the drive; everybody was in tears. Out on the road, I glanced down at the pathetic little animal gasping on the seat by my side. I patted the head and Tricki made a brave effort to wag his tail. “Poor old lad,” I said. “You haven’t a kick in you but I think I know a cure for you.”

i. What might the atmosphere of the household in the above extract signify?

a) Mrs Pumphrey’s status in society reflected in Tricki’s lifestyle.

b) The staff’s love for Tricki, which matched that of Mrs. Pumphrey

c) The grand life of comforts and luxuries that Tricki enjoyed.

d) Mrs. Pumphrey’s indulgence and anxiety acted upon by the staff.

Answer: d) Mrs. Pumphrey’s indulgence and anxiety acted upon by the staff.

ii. Given below are emoticons reflecting various expressions and reactions. Choose the option that correctly describes the narrator’s mindset in the given extract.

a) Options (i) and (iii)

b) Options (ii) and (iv)

c) Options (iii) and (v)

d) Options (ii) and (v)

Answer: b) Options (ii) and (iv)

iii. Given below are some well-known quotes shared by the staff to console Mrs. Pumphrey, after Tricki’s departure.

Choose the option that correctly identifies the quote that IS NOT appropriate to the consolation offered.

a) Option (i)

b) Option (ii)

c) Option (iii)

d) Option (iv)

Answer: d) Option (iv)

iv. As the extract indicates, Mrs. Pumphrey indulged Tricki and bought him many things.

Choose the option that best describes the kinds of advertisement/s that seem likely to persuade Mrs. Pumphrey to buy something for Tricki.

(i) Statistics Appeal – Such advertisements use facts and data to convince consumers to buy products.

(ii) Scarcity Appeal – Such advertisements create a feeling of exclusivity and are often used to convince people to take advantage of a sale or limited period offer.

(iii) Personal Appeal – Such advertisements focus on evoking emotions to convince consumers and often relate to family or other inter-personal interactions.

(iv) Fear Appeal – Such advertisements focus on inspiring some kind of fear to convince consumers to take action in order to avoid certain negative or undesirable consequences.

Choose the correct option among the following:

a) Options (i), (ii) and (iv)

b) Options (iii) and (iv)

c) Options (i), (iii) and (iv)

d) Option (ii) only

Answer: b) Options (iii) and (iv)

v. The narrator describes Tricki as a “pathetic little animal”. The use of the word ‘pathetic’ indicates that the narrator

a) was very fond of Tricki.

b) thought Tricki was contemptible.

c) pitied Tricki’s condition.

d) believed Tricki’s health was deteriorating.

Answer: c) pitied Tricki’s condition.

(B) He discovered the joys of being bowled over, tramped on and squashed every few minutes. He became an accepted member of the gang, an unlikely, silky little object among the shaggy crew, fighting like a tiger for his share at mealtimes and hunting rats in the old henhouse at night. He had never had such a time in his life. All the while, Mrs Pumphrey hovered anxiously in the background, ringing a dozen times a day for the latest bulletins.

i. Read the following statements, each of which describes the gist of the given extract.

Select the option that captures the essence of the extract correctly.

Statement I – It highlights the kind of comforts and luxuries that Tricki was used to at home.

Statement II – It brings out a contrast between Tricki and Mrs. Pumphrey’s state of being.

Statement III – It reflects that Tricki was happier at the surgery, and loved being with other dogs.

Statement IV – It shows Tricki’s journey with his peers at the surgery, and documents his recovery.

a) Statements I and II

b) Statements III and IV

c) Statements I and III

d) Statements II and IV

Answer: d) Statements II and IV

ii. What does the reference to Tricki as a “silky little object” signify?

a) Tricki was a very small and rather pampered dog.

b) Tricki was comfortably attired in fine silks and warm coats.

c) Unlike the other dogs, Tricki had lived in the lap of luxury with care and grooming.

d) The narrator’s mockery of Tricki’s life and treatment with Mrs. Pumphrey.

Answer: c) Unlike the other dogs, Tricki had lived in the lap of luxury with care and grooming.

iii. Why does the narrator describe being “tramped on and squashed” as joys?

a) To suggest the irony about the strange ways of dogs.

b) To mention the simple pleasures of canine life.

c) To compare it to Tricki’s earlier play-time at the house.

d) To direct attention towards Tricki’s successful recovery.

Answer: b) To mention the simple pleasures of canine life.

iv. “All the while, Mrs Pumphrey hovered anxiously in the background”. Given below are different types of pet parenting styles described in Country Living, an e-magazine. Choose the option that best reflects the kind of pet owner Mrs. Pumphrey was.

(i) Traffic Light pet owners have a healthy balance of rules and freedom and give clear and consistent signals for ‘yes’ and ‘no’.

(ii) Entranced pet owners have the best intentions, but as soon as their pet locks eyes with them and gives their command, they are at their pet's beck and call.

(iii) The Goose pet owners go all-out in protecting their pet. They often limit their time away from their pet, especially puppies.

(iv) The Baggage Handler pet owners love being close to their pets and going on adventures together. They are always mindful of the pet's comfort and security.

Choose the correct option among the following:

a) Option (i)

b) Option (ii)

c) Option (iii

d) Option (iv)

Answer: b) Option (ii)

v. Pick the option that reveals Tricki’s characteristics in the context of ‘fighting like a tiger for his share at mealtimes and hunting rats in the old henhouse at night.’

1) selfish

2) happy

3) greedy

4) confident

5) sturdy

6) cruel

Choose the correct option among the following:

a) 2,4 and 5

b) Only 2

c) 1 and 5

d) 3,4 and 6

Answer: a) 2,4 and 5

