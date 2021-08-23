Class 10 English Footprints without Feet MCQs for Chapter 9 - Bholi (Published by CBSE)

Check MCQs for CBSE Class 10 English Chapter 9 - Bholi (with Answers). This set of extract-based questions can be helpful to make preparations for the Class 10 English Term 2 Exam to be held in March-April 2022.

Extract-based MCQs Class 10 English Footprints without Feet Chapter 9 - Bholi are provided here with answers. This chapter is a part of the CBSE Class 10 English Syllabus prescribed for Term 2 of the 2021-2022 session. Questions based on extracts/texts from the chapter will be asked in the term-end exam that will be conducted in March-April 2022. All these questions (with answers) are published by the CBSE Board. So, students must practice all these important questions to prepare well for their board exam.

Multiple Choice Questions based on an extract.

(A) “Ramlal stood rooted to the ground, his head bowed low with the weight of grief and shame.

The flames of the sacred fire slowly died down. Everyone was gone. Ramlal turned to Bholi and said, “But what about you, no one will ever marry you now. What shall we do with you?”

And Sulekha said in a voice that was calm and steady. “Don’t you worry, Pitaji! In your old age I will serve you and Mother and I will teach in the same school where I learnt so much. Isn’t that right, Ma’am?”

The teacher had all along stood in a corner, watching the drama. “Yes, Bholi, of course,” she replied. And in her smiling eyes was the light of a deep satisfaction that an artist feels when contemplating the completion of her masterpiece.”

i. Ramlal stood rooted to the ground because he

a) was moved by what he heard.

b) was influenced by Bholi’s words

c) was in a state of shock.

d) was in an immovable position.

Answer: c) was in a state of shock.

ii. Bholi had refused to get married as

a) her father couldn’t afford the dowry that was demanded

b) the bridegroom had been greedy and was disrespectful

c) the bridegroom had insulted her father

d) her father was getting her married to a man older to her

Answer: b) the bridegroom had been greedy and was disrespectful

iii. Pick the sentence that brings out the meaning of ‘contemplating’ as used in the extract.

a) Contemplating sharing my belongings with someone is definitely tough.

b) She took some time to respond as she was contemplating what to say.

c) I was contemplating my reflection in the mirror and was speechless.

d) She was contemplating though the pages of the document that was with her.

Answer: b) She took some time to respond as she was contemplating what to say.

iv. Why did the teacher stand in one corner watching the drama?

a) She was elated to see what was happening.

b) She wanted to see what Bholi would be doing.

c) She didn’t want to interfere in a family matter.

d) She had faith in Bholi standing up for herself.

Answer: d) She had faith in Bholi standing up for herself.

v. Pick the option that includes the correct matches of Column A with Column B.

Column A Column B IV. Bholi v) independent and confident V. Ramlal vi) burden less and free VI. Teacher vii) sense of contentment and accomplishment viii) embarrassed and anxious

a) I-ii; II-iv; III-iii

b) I-i; II-iv; III-iii

c) I-iii; II-ii; III-i

d) I-iii; II-iii; III-iv

Answer: b) I-i; II-iv; III-iii

(B) “What’s the matter with you, you fool? Shouted Ramlal. “I am only taking you to school.” Then he told his wife, “Let her wear some decent clothes today or else what will the teachers and the other schoolgirls think of us when they see her?

New clothes had never been made for Bholi. The old dresses of her sisters were passed on to her. No one cared to mend or wash her clothes. But today she was lucky to receive a clean dress which had shrunk after many washings and no longer fitted Champa. She was even bathed and oil was rubbed into her dry and matted hair. Only then did she believe that she was being taken to a place better than her home! When they reached the school, the children were already in their classrooms.”

i. Why did Ramlal call Bholi a fool?

This was because

a) Bholi had become hysterical and was screaming.

b) Bholi shouted in fear and pulled her hand away.

c) Bholi was behaving foolishly and was running away.

d) Bholi had been behaving very strangely with her father.

Answer: b) Bholi shouted in fear and pulled her hand away.

ii. Pick the sentence that brings out the meaning of ‘decent’ as used in the extract.

a) He gets a decent amount of salary.

b) One must be decent when having a conversation with strangers.

c) She was dressed in a decent manner for the interview.

d) It was very decent of him to lend me some money.

Answer: c) She was dressed in a decent manner for the interview.

iii. Pick the option that best describes how Bholi felt at the end of her first day in school.

a) lost and scared

b) calm and peaceful

c) elated and peaceful

d) hopeful and elated

Answer: d) hopeful and elated

iv. Why was Bholi’s hair matted?

a) It was entangled and oiled.

b) It was never oiled or combed.

c) It was not combed regularly.

d) It was unkempt and oiled.

Answer: b) It was never oiled or combed.

v. What fear did Bholi have when she was told about being taken to school?

a) She thought she was going to be neglected by her parents.

b) She thought her parents were going to get rid of her.

c) She felt that she would be thrown out of the house and sold.

d) She thought her parents were thinking of ways to throw her out

Answer: c) She felt that she would be thrown out of the house and sold.

Check other important resources for CBSE Class 10 English exam preparations: