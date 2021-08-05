Class 10 English MCQs for Chapter 5 - Footprints Without Feet (Published by CBSE)

Get the MCQs for CBSE Class 10 English Chapter 5 - Footprints Without Feet (with Answers). All these questions are published by the CBSE Board.

CBSE published the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for CBSE Class 10 English. We have provided below the MCQs for Class 10 Footprints without Feet Book Chapter 5 - Footprints Without Feet. Each question has four options followed by the correct answer. These questions are important for the CBSE Class 10th Term-End Board Exams 2021-2022.

Multiple Choice Questions based on an extract.

(A) As she and her husband turned away in terror, the extraordinary chair pushed them both out of the room and then appeared to slam and lock the door after them. Mrs Hall almost fell down the stairs in hysterics. She was convinced that the room was haunted by spirits, and that the stranger had somehow caused these to enter into her furniture. “My poor mother used to sit in that chair,” she moaned! To think it should rise up against me now! The feeling among the neighbours was that the trouble was caused by witchcraft.”

i. Mrs Hall felt that the room was haunted by spirits because

a) she could see evil spirits.

b) she heard strange noise.

c) uncanny things happened there.

d) the door slammed shut.

Answer: c) uncanny things happened there.

ii. Pick the option that best describes how Mrs Hall must be feeling at the moment described in the extract.

a) stunned and furious

b) shocked and outraged

c) outraged and nervous

d) stunned and agitated

Answer: d) stunned and agitated

iii. Pick the sentence that brings out the meaning of ‘hysterics’ as used in the extract.

a) My friend and I were in splits when we saw the clown’s antics.

b) I don’t know why I suddenly felt worried about flying home.

c) The sight of blood put the old man in a frenzy .

d) The people who had witnessed the accident were spellbound .

Answer: c) The sight of blood put the old man in a frenzy.

iv. Pick the option that displays a cause -> effect relationship.

Pick the correct option among the following:

a) pushed and locked out -> hysterical

b) rising of the chair -> moaning

c) troubled neighbours -> witchcraft

d) stranger -> haunted spirits

Answer: a) pushed and locked out -> hysterical

v. The neighbours thought it was ‘witchcraft’. This tells us that neighbours were

a) suspicious.

b) superstitious.

c) nervous wrecks.

d) gossip-mongers.

Answer: b) superstitious.

vi. Extra Q:

Pick the option that includes the correct matches of Column A with Column B

Column A Column B I. The stranger was i) eccentric, lonely and callous II. He had escaped ii) eccentric, callous and short-tempered III. He had an uncommon appearance iii) from Iping to London iv) as he wore bandages round his forehead

a) I-ii; II-iv; III-iii

b) I-i; II-iii; III-iv

c) I-iii; II-ii; III-i

d) I-ii; II-iii; III-iv

Answer: d) I-ii; II-iii; III-iv

vii. Extra Q:

Look at the different meanings of ‘haunt’. Pick the option that DOES NOT correspond to its meaning

a) to be conscious of a strange phenomenon.

b) be persistently and disturbingly present in (the mind).

c) (of something unpleasant) continue to affect or cause problems for.

d) a place frequented by a specified person.

Answer: a) to be conscious of a strange phenomenon.

(B) The two boys started in surprise at the fresh muddy imprints of a pair of bare feet. What was a barefooted man doing on the steps of a house in the middle of London? And where was the man?

As they gazed, a remarkable sight met their eyes. A fresh footmark appeared from nowhere!

Further footprints followed, one after another, descending the steps and progressing down the street. The boys followed, fascinated, until the muddy impressions became fainter and fainter, and at last disappeared altogether.

i. Why were the boys surprised to see a barefooted man in London? The boys were surprised as

a) it was an unusual sight to see someone this way.

b) everybody in London moved around in shoes.

c) it was pretty cold to move around bare feet.

d) only a person who is homeless and wandering does so.

Answer: c) it was pretty cold to move around bare feet.

ii. Pick out the option that is NOT related to ‘started’ as used in the extract

a) option (i)

b) option (ii)

c) option (iii)

d) option (iv)

Answer: d) option (iv)

iii. Pick the option that best describes how the boys are feeling based on the extract.

a) enchanted, curious, puzzled

b) captivated, curious, puzzled

c) repulsed, curious, captivated

d) enchanted, repulsed, curious

Answer: b) captivated, curious, puzzled

iv. The boys felt that the footprints were

a) seen due to some magic trick.

b) a figment of imagination.

c) of a man who was invisible.

d) those of a mysterious man.

Answer: d) those of a mysterious man.

v. Pick the option that best matches synonyms of the word ‘gazed’.

a) i) gaped ii) gawked

b) i) admired ii) disbelieved

c) i) overlooked ii) stared

d) i) surveyed ii) overlooked

Answer: a) i) gaped ii) gawked

vi. (Extra practice)

Pick the option that lists the correct direction of the footprints on the stairs, as noticed by the boys.

a) option (i)

b) option (ii)

c) option (iii)

d) option (iv)

Answer: b) option (ii)

Also check other important resources for CBSE Class 10 English exam preparations: