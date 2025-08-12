Top 10 America’s Richest Immigrants [2025] – See Who Made the List

The richest immigrants in America are living proof that the "American Dream" is still alive and more ambitious than ever. They escaped war and oppression to build billion-dollar businesses on U.S. soil. According to a report by Forbes, there are around 125 foreign-born billionaires in the U.S. in 2025, and they have a combined total net worth of $1.3 trillion, which is more than in 2022. The innovators, entrepreneurs, and visionaries who make up this elite group hail from 41 different countries and represent industries from technology to finance. Let’s see the names of the top 10 immigrant billionaires who are helping to shape both the U.S. economy and the world with their stories of perseverance, ambition, and success. Check out:List of Top 10 High Schools in Virginia Leading in Academics [2025]

Top 10 Richest American Immigrants These extraordinary individuals prove that national borders can’t limit ambition. Name Country Elon Musk South Africa Sergey Brin Russia Jensen Huang Taiwan Lisa Su Taiwan Sundar Pichai India Satya Nadella India Nikesh Arora India Shahid Khan Pakistan Jay Chaudhry India Noubar Afeyan Lebanon/Armenia 1. Elon Musk Born in Pretoria, South Africa, Elon Musk moved to the U.S. via Canada for college and went on to redefine multiple industries, from electric cars to space travel. As CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Musk remains the world’s wealthiest person in 2025, with an estimated fortune of $393.1 billion. 2. Sergey Brin The cofounder of Google, Sergey Brin, moved from Russia to the U.S. at the age of six, escaping anti-Semitism. Now worth around $139.7 billion, Brin’s contributions to technology and philanthropy have cemented his place among America’s elite entrepreneurs.

3. Jensen Huang Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, left Taiwan as a child and also lived in Thailand before moving to the US. Huang's company, a leader in AI chips, has made him so rich ($137.9 billion) that he has become one of the richest people born in Taiwan, living in America. 4. Lisa Su Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, cousin of Jensen Huang, is the only one of 17 female immigrant billionaires in the U.S. Su has made billions as a leader in the semiconductor industry and is truly a powerful figure in tech. 5. Sundar Pichai Sundar Pichai's journey from Chennai, India, to CEO of Alphabet is legendary. He is one of the most recognized figures in global tech as the leader of Google's parent company, with a fortune of multi-billion. 6. Satya Nadella From Hyderabad to the helm of Microsoft, Satya Nadella’s leadership has transformed the company into a cloud and AI giant. His wealth, built entirely from self-made success, places him firmly in the billionaire ranks.