IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links

Top 10 America’s Richest Immigrants [2025] – See Who Made the List

In 2025, Forbes listed a record 125 foreign-born billionaires living in the U.S., worth $1.3 trillion combined. Hailing from 41 countries, these self-made innovators dominate industries like tech and finance. The top 10 include Elon Musk, Sergey Brin, Jensen Huang, Lisa Su, and more, with each having an inspiring journey of resilience, ambition, and global impact.

BySneha Singh
Aug 12, 2025, 05:05 EDT
Richest Immigrants In America [2025]
Richest Immigrants In America [2025]

The richest immigrants in America are living proof that the "American Dream" is still alive and more ambitious than ever. They escaped war and oppression to build billion-dollar businesses on U.S. soil. According to a report by Forbes, there are around 125 foreign-born billionaires in the U.S. in 2025, and they have a combined total net worth of $1.3 trillion, which is more than in 2022. The innovators, entrepreneurs, and visionaries who make up this elite group hail from 41 different countries and represent industries from technology to finance.

Let’s see the names of the top 10 immigrant billionaires who are helping to shape both the U.S. economy and the world with their stories of perseverance, ambition, and success.

Check out:List of Top 10 High Schools in Virginia Leading in Academics [2025]

Top 10 Richest American Immigrants 

These extraordinary individuals prove that national borders can’t limit ambition.

Name

Country

Elon Musk

South Africa

Sergey Brin

Russia

Jensen Huang

Taiwan

Lisa Su

Taiwan

Sundar Pichai

India

Satya Nadella

India

Nikesh Arora

India

Shahid Khan

Pakistan

Jay Chaudhry

India

Noubar Afeyan

Lebanon/Armenia

1. Elon Musk

Born in Pretoria, South Africa, Elon Musk moved to the U.S. via Canada for college and went on to redefine multiple industries, from electric cars to space travel. As CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Musk remains the world’s wealthiest person in 2025, with an estimated fortune of $393.1 billion.

2. Sergey Brin

The cofounder of Google, Sergey Brin, moved from Russia to the U.S. at the age of six, escaping anti-Semitism. Now worth around $139.7 billion, Brin’s contributions to technology and philanthropy have cemented his place among America’s elite entrepreneurs.

3. Jensen Huang 

Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, left Taiwan as a child and also lived in Thailand before moving to the US. Huang's company, a leader in AI chips, has made him so rich ($137.9 billion) that he has become one of the richest people born in Taiwan, living in America.

4. Lisa Su 

Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, cousin of Jensen Huang, is the only one of 17 female immigrant billionaires in the U.S. Su has made billions as a leader in the semiconductor industry and is truly a powerful figure in tech. 

5. Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai's journey from Chennai, India, to CEO of Alphabet is legendary. He is one of the most recognized figures in global tech as the leader of Google's parent company, with a fortune of multi-billion.

6. Satya Nadella

From Hyderabad to the helm of Microsoft, Satya Nadella’s leadership has transformed the company into a cloud and AI giant. His wealth, built entirely from self-made success, places him firmly in the billionaire ranks.

7. Nikesh Arora 

Nikesh Arora, CEO of cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks, left India for the U.S. and has grown the company into a market leader. His strategic vision has earned him a spot among America’s wealthiest immigrants.

8. Shahid Khan 

Arriving in the U.S. at 16 with little money, Shahid Khan worked as a dishwasher before founding auto parts maker Flex-N-Gate. Today, he owns the Jacksonville Jaguars and has donated millions to his alma mater, the University of Illinois.

Check out: List of Top 9 US Cities with Best Public Transportation in 2025

9. Jay Chaudhry 

Cybersecurity mogul Jay Chaudhry hadn’t flown before coming to study in the U.S. from India, but now he is a big name in digital security, founding Zscaler, and is in the club of billionaires.

10. Noubar Afeyan 

Cofounder and chairman of Moderna, Noubar Afeyan, fled the Lebanese Civil War and later built one of the world’s most important biotech companies. His “immigrant mindset” philosophy continues to inspire new entrepreneurs.

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    •  Which industries make the most immigrant billionaires in America?
      +
      Technology is the leading industry, followed by finance, manufacturing, and biotech.
    • Which country has produced the most immigrant billionaires in America?
      +
       India leads the list in 2025, with 12 billionaires born in the country now living in the United States.
    • Who is the richest immigrant in America in 2025?
      +
      Elon Musk, originally from South Africa, is the richest immigrant in America in 2025, with a net worth of $393.1 billion.

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags