Who is on the 10 Dollar Bill? Check History, Symbols, and Facts

One of only two non-presidents currently on U.S. paper currency (along with Benjamin Franklin on the $100 bill)

Who is on $10 bill? It's interesting to learn about Alexander Hamilton, especially now that there's news about his picture on the ten-dollar bill. The US Department of the Treasury says that there have been talks and public comment periods about changing the bill's design. There were plans to replace Hamilton's picture with that of a woman, but the government decided to add new security features to the money first. So, the $10 bill is still a tribute to the man who built the financial system in the United States. He is one of the few non-presidents to appear on a U.S. dollar bill, which shows how much he has affected the country. This story goes into the details about the man on the bill and clears up the common myth that only presidents are on US money.

Who is on the $10 Bill?

The person featured on the U.S. $10 bill is Alexander Hamilton, the nation’s first Secretary of the Treasury. A lot of people are surprised by this because they think that only former U.S. Presidents are on our paper money. Benjamin Franklin and Hamilton are the only two non-presidents to be honored in this way on a circulating bill. Hamilton is a very important person in American history. His place on the ten-dollar bill shows how important his work was to the country's financial foundation.

Find Out - Who is on the $1 Bill? Check History and Secret Symbols You Never Noticed

The Story Behind Why Alexander Hamilton is on the $10 Bill

The fact that Alexander Hamilton is on the ten dollar bill shows how important he was as a Founding Father. He was born in the West Indies and came to America as a young man. He quickly became well-known. During the Revolutionary War, he worked as George Washington's aide-de-camp, and it was clear that he was very good with numbers and economic theory. He was the first Secretary of the Treasury and suggested building a national bank and a strong credit system. These forward-thinking policies made the economy of the young nation stronger. In 1929, his portrait was put on the $10 bill to honor him as the main architect of the American financial system.