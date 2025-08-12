Who is the Richest Woman in the World?

When we talk about the richest woman in the world, it's not just about the wealth; it is also about the legacy, the influence, and the way that wealth impacts industries and society. Currently, as per the Forbes 2025 report, Alice Walton is in the number one spot with a net worth of $118 billion. So, who is Alice Walton, and how did she get to the top? Let's share the story behind the name and learn more about the richest women in the world.

Who is Alice Walton?

Alice Walton is the only daughter of Sam Walton, the legendary founder of Walmart, the retail giant that transformed shopping across the globe. Though she never took on an executive role within Walmart itself, Alice inherited a substantial stake in the company, which has grown exponentially as Walmart expanded and its stock price soared over the decades.