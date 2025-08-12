Who is the Richest Woman in the World?

When we talk about the richest woman in the world, it's not just about the wealth; it is also about the legacy, the influence, and the way that wealth impacts industries and society. Currently, as per the Forbes 2025 report, Alice Walton is in the number one spot with a net worth of $118 billion. So, who is Alice Walton, and how did she get to the top? Let's share the story behind the name and learn more about the richest women in the world.
Check out: Who Introduced the First Budget in India After Independence?
Who is Alice Walton?
Alice Walton is the only daughter of Sam Walton, the legendary founder of Walmart, the retail giant that transformed shopping across the globe. Though she never took on an executive role within Walmart itself, Alice inherited a substantial stake in the company, which has grown exponentially as Walmart expanded and its stock price soared over the decades.
With a net worth of $118 billion, Alice Walton’s fortune primarily comes from her shares in Walmart. Despite not actively managing day-to-day operations at Walmart, she co-manages one of the family’s two holding companies, Walton Enterprises. This organization oversees various investments and philanthropic efforts, ensuring the Walton legacy continues beyond just retail.
The Other Richest Women in the World
Apart from Alice Walton, some other women in the world are also topping this list, including:
-
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers: $93.4 billion
-
Julia Flesher Koch and family: $80.5 billion
-
Jacqueline Badger Mars: $50.3 billion
-
Abigail Johnson: $44.0 billion
Check out: [Updated] Top 10 Richest Actors In The World
Conclus*ce is using her money and wealth to shape culture and communities.
Enter your Blink text here...
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation