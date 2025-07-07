Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025: Download MTS, Executive and Jr Manager Hall Ticket PDF at dfccil.com, Link Here

The DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Link Active at dfccil.com. The DFCCIL CBT 1 exam for MTS, Executive and Junior Manager is scheduled to be conducted on July 10 and 11, 2025. Candidates must verify details. Check here for the direct download link and steps to download

Mohd Salman
ByMohd Salman
Jul 7, 2025, 13:11 IST
DFCCIL MTS Admit Card 2025 OUT
DFCCIL MTS Admit Card 2025 OUT

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025: The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 on its official website, dfccil.com. The DFCCIL MTS exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 10 and 11, 2025, and the eligible candidates can download the hall for Computer-Based Test (CBT) Stage 1 using their user ID and password.

The DFCCIL Admit Card 2205 has been released for the 642 vacancies across various posts such as Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Executive (Civil, Electrical, Signal & Telecommunication), and Junior Manager (Finance) and approximately 2.23 lakh candidates are expected to attempt the examination.

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Link Active

The DFCCIL Admit Card link 2025 has been activated at dfccil.com. The admit card can be downloaded after providing the registered user, User ID and password. The admit card contains the details, such as the candidate's name, photo signature and category. Click on the direct link below to download the DFCCIL Admit Card 2025.

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025

Active Link

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025: Overview

The DFFCIL MTS Admit Card 2025 has been released at dfccil.com for 642 vacancies of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Executive (Civil, Electrical, Signal & Telecommunication), and Junior Manager (Finance). Check the table below for DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Detail

Information

Organization

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL)

Posts

MTS, Executive (Civil/Electrical/S&T), Junior Manager (Finance)

Total Vacancies

642

Admit Card Release Date

July 7, 2025

Exam Dates

July 10 & 11, 2025

Selection Process

CBT-1, CBT-2 (for some posts), PET, Document Verification, Medical Test

Official Website

www.dfccil.com

Helpline

+91-9513631887 (10 AM–5 PM, Mon–Fri)

How to Download the DFCCIL Admit Card 2025?

The DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded after clicking on the direct link provided above or by following the simple steps below to download it from official website

  • Visit the official website, dfccil.com

  • On the homepage, click DFCCIL MTS Admit Card or E-Admit Card and schedule of CBT (Stage 1) against 01/DR/2025.

  • A new page will open up now; click on login credentials such as User ID, Password, and Captcha Code. 

  • Verify the details such as name, roll number, exam date, and center details

  • Download the PDF and print a copy for future reference.

Details Mentioned of DFCCIL Admit Card 2025

Before downloading the DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 candidates must ensure that the details are mentioned on the admit card. If any discrepancy is found, the candidate must contact the DFCCIL Helpdesk (+91-9513631887). Check the list below for all the details mentioned in the DFCCIL Admit Card 2025.

  • Candidate’s Name & Photograph

  • Registration/Roll Number

  • Exam Date, Time & Shift  

  • Exam Center Name & Address

  • Reporting Time (1.5 hours before exam)

  • Important Exam Day Instructions  

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News