DFCCIL Admit Card 2025: Download MTS, Executive and Jr Manager Hall Ticket PDF at dfccil.com, Link Here

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025: The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 on its official website, dfccil.com. The DFCCIL MTS exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 10 and 11, 2025, and the eligible candidates can download the hall for Computer-Based Test (CBT) Stage 1 using their user ID and password.

The DFCCIL Admit Card 2205 has been released for the 642 vacancies across various posts such as Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Executive (Civil, Electrical, Signal & Telecommunication), and Junior Manager (Finance) and approximately 2.23 lakh candidates are expected to attempt the examination.

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Link Active

The DFCCIL Admit Card link 2025 has been activated at dfccil.com. The admit card can be downloaded after providing the registered user, User ID and password. The admit card contains the details, such as the candidate's name, photo signature and category. Click on the direct link below to download the DFCCIL Admit Card 2025.