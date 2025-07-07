DFCCIL Admit Card 2025: Download MTS, Executive and Jr Manager Hall Ticket PDF at dfccil.com, Link Here

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025: The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 on its official website, dfccil.com. The DFCCIL MTS exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 10 and 11, 2025, and the eligible candidates can download the hall for Computer-Based Test (CBT) Stage 1 using their user ID and password.
The DFCCIL Admit Card 2205 has been released for the 642 vacancies across various posts such as Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Executive (Civil, Electrical, Signal & Telecommunication), and Junior Manager (Finance) and approximately 2.23 lakh candidates are expected to attempt the examination.
DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Link Active
The DFCCIL Admit Card link 2025 has been activated at dfccil.com. The admit card can be downloaded after providing the registered user, User ID and password. The admit card contains the details, such as the candidate's name, photo signature and category. Click on the direct link below to download the DFCCIL Admit Card 2025.
|
DFCCIL Admit Card 2025
DFCCIL Admit Card 2025: Overview
The DFFCIL MTS Admit Card 2025 has been released at dfccil.com for 642 vacancies of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Executive (Civil, Electrical, Signal & Telecommunication), and Junior Manager (Finance). Check the table below for DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Organization
|
Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL)
|
Posts
|
MTS, Executive (Civil/Electrical/S&T), Junior Manager (Finance)
|
Total Vacancies
|
642
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
July 7, 2025
|
Exam Dates
|
July 10 & 11, 2025
|
Selection Process
|
CBT-1, CBT-2 (for some posts), PET, Document Verification, Medical Test
|
Official Website
|
Helpline
|
+91-9513631887 (10 AM–5 PM, Mon–Fri)
How to Download the DFCCIL Admit Card 2025?
The DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded after clicking on the direct link provided above or by following the simple steps below to download it from official website
-
Visit the official website, dfccil.com
-
On the homepage, click DFCCIL MTS Admit Card or E-Admit Card and schedule of CBT (Stage 1) against 01/DR/2025.
-
A new page will open up now; click on login credentials such as User ID, Password, and Captcha Code.
-
Verify the details such as name, roll number, exam date, and center details
-
Download the PDF and print a copy for future reference.
Details Mentioned of DFCCIL Admit Card 2025
Before downloading the DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 candidates must ensure that the details are mentioned on the admit card. If any discrepancy is found, the candidate must contact the DFCCIL Helpdesk (+91-9513631887). Check the list below for all the details mentioned in the DFCCIL Admit Card 2025.
-
Candidate’s Name & Photograph
-
Registration/Roll Number
-
Exam Date, Time & Shift
-
Exam Center Name & Address
-
Reporting Time (1.5 hours before exam)
-
Important Exam Day Instructions
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation