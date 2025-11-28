SSC MTS Havaldar Vacancy 2025 Increased to 7984, Check Region & Category-wise Post Details Here

SSC MTS Vacancy 2025 Increased: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has updated the vacancy details for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. According to the revised notification, a total of 7948 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Of these, 6810 are reserved for the Multitasking Staff position and 1138 for Havaldar post.

The SSC MTS Havaldar 2025 exam is tentatively scheduled for December 2025, while the exact dates will be announced in due course. In this article, you can find detailed post-wise and state-wise vacancy distribution, along with other key information regarding SSC MTS Vacancy 2025.

SSC MTS Vacancy 2025

SSC MTS is a national-level exam conducted annually to recruit eligible candidates for General Central Service Group C, non-gazetted, non-ministerial posts in various ministries, departments, and offices. The official notification had announced 5464 vacancies, which has now been increased to 7948 after receiving requirements from various departments/ministries/organisations. Selection of candidates will be based on computer-based test and PET & PST (for Havaldar post).