SSC MTS Havaldar Vacancy 2025 Increased to 7984, Check Region & Category-wise Post Details Here

Nov 28, 2025, 12:02 IST

SSC MTS 2025 vacancy revised: SSC has announced 7984 vacancies for SSC MTS Recruitment 2025, including 6810 MTS and 1138 Havaldar positions. The exam date will be announced soon. Check the revised SSC MTS Havaldar Vacancy 2025 post and region-wise here.

SSC MTS Vacancy

SSC MTS Vacancy 2025 Increased: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has updated the vacancy details for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. According to the revised notification, a total of 7948 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Of these, 6810 are reserved for the Multitasking Staff position and 1138 for Havaldar post. 

The SSC MTS Havaldar 2025 exam is tentatively scheduled for December 2025, while the exact dates will be announced in due course. In this article, you can find detailed post-wise and state-wise vacancy distribution, along with other key information regarding SSC MTS Vacancy 2025.

SSC MTS Vacancy 2025

SSC MTS is a national-level exam conducted annually to recruit eligible candidates for General Central Service Group C, non-gazetted, non-ministerial posts in various ministries, departments, and offices. The official notification had announced 5464 vacancies, which has now been increased to 7948 after receiving requirements from various departments/ministries/organisations. Selection of candidates will be based on computer-based test and PET & PST (for Havaldar post). 

Name of Post

Number of Vacancies

SSC MTS Age Group 18-25

6078

SSC MTS Age Group 18-27

732

Havaldar in CBIC & CBN

1138

Total

7948

SSC MTS Vacancy 2025 Region-wise

The commission revealed the maximum number of vacancies are to be filled in Delhi, followed by Maharashtra and West Bengal. You can refer to the official notice, available on SSC website, to know the state-wise vacancy breakdown.

  • Delhi: 1,961

  • Maharashtra: 732

  • West Bengal: 542

SSC MTS Vacancy 2025 Category-wise

As per the revised SSC MTS Havaldar vacancies, 6078 posts are available for SSC MTS age group 18-25, 732 posts for age group 18-27 and 1138 for Havaldar posts. You can check the category-wise vacancies in the table below.

Category

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

TOTAL (Main)

ESM

OH

HH

VH

Other PwD

SSC MTS Age Group 18-25

2859

596

1486

665

472

6078

554

65

68

55

49

SSC MTS Age Group 18-27

323

89

215

56

49

732

64

8

7

9

8

Havaldar

497

131

272

138

100

1138

113

15

13

0

13

Total

3679

816

1973

859

621

7948

731

88

88

64

70

SSC MTS Previous Year Vacancy Trend

The vacancy trend over the last few years shows fluctuations in recruitment cycle. The highest number of vacancies was released in 2022, while 2023 saw a drastic drop. You can check the complete SSC MTS Vacancy details for FY 2024, 2023, 2022 and more here.

Year

Vacancies

2024

9,593

2023

1,558

2022

12,523

2021

7,301

2020

3,972

2019

9,018

SSC MTS Exam Date 2025

The commission is likely to conduct SSC MTS 2025 exam in December 2025, tentatively. The exact exam dates are yet to be announced. We will soon notify you as soon as the commission announces SSC MTS 2025 exam date on its website.

Events

Dates

Notification Date

26th June 2025

Application Start Date

26th June 2025

Last Date to Apply

24th July 2025

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025

3 - 4 days before the exam date

Paper 1 Exam Dates

December 2025 (Tentatively)

