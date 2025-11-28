SSC MTS Havaldar Vacancy 2025 Increased to 7984, Check Region & Category-wise Post Details Here

SSC MTS Vacancy 2025 Increased: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has updated the vacancy details for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. According to the revised notification, a total of 7948 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Of these, 6810 are reserved for the Multitasking Staff position and 1138 for Havaldar post.
The SSC MTS Havaldar 2025 exam is tentatively scheduled for December 2025, while the exact dates will be announced in due course. In this article, you can find detailed post-wise and state-wise vacancy distribution, along with other key information regarding SSC MTS Vacancy 2025.
SSC MTS Vacancy 2025
SSC MTS is a national-level exam conducted annually to recruit eligible candidates for General Central Service Group C, non-gazetted, non-ministerial posts in various ministries, departments, and offices. The official notification had announced 5464 vacancies, which has now been increased to 7948 after receiving requirements from various departments/ministries/organisations. Selection of candidates will be based on computer-based test and PET & PST (for Havaldar post).
|
Name of Post
|
Number of Vacancies
|
SSC MTS Age Group 18-25
|
6078
|
SSC MTS Age Group 18-27
|
732
|
Havaldar in CBIC & CBN
|
1138
|
Total
|
7948
SSC MTS Vacancy 2025 Region-wise
The commission revealed the maximum number of vacancies are to be filled in Delhi, followed by Maharashtra and West Bengal. You can refer to the official notice, available on SSC website, to know the state-wise vacancy breakdown.
-
Delhi: 1,961
-
Maharashtra: 732
-
West Bengal: 542
SSC MTS Vacancy 2025 Category-wise
As per the revised SSC MTS Havaldar vacancies, 6078 posts are available for SSC MTS age group 18-25, 732 posts for age group 18-27 and 1138 for Havaldar posts. You can check the category-wise vacancies in the table below.
|
Category
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
TOTAL (Main)
|
ESM
|
OH
|
HH
|
VH
|
Other PwD
|
SSC MTS Age Group 18-25
|
2859
|
596
|
1486
|
665
|
472
|
6078
|
554
|
65
|
68
|
55
|
49
|
SSC MTS Age Group 18-27
|
323
|
89
|
215
|
56
|
49
|
732
|
64
|
8
|
7
|
9
|
8
|
Havaldar
|
497
|
131
|
272
|
138
|
100
|
1138
|
113
|
15
|
13
|
0
|
13
|
Total
|
3679
|
816
|
1973
|
859
|
621
|
7948
|
731
|
88
|
88
|
64
|
70
SSC MTS Previous Year Vacancy Trend
The vacancy trend over the last few years shows fluctuations in recruitment cycle. The highest number of vacancies was released in 2022, while 2023 saw a drastic drop. You can check the complete SSC MTS Vacancy details for FY 2024, 2023, 2022 and more here.
|
Year
|
Vacancies
|
2024
|
9,593
|
2023
|
1,558
|
2022
|
12,523
|
2021
|
7,301
|
2020
|
3,972
|
2019
|
9,018
SSC MTS Exam Date 2025
The commission is likely to conduct SSC MTS 2025 exam in December 2025, tentatively. The exact exam dates are yet to be announced. We will soon notify you as soon as the commission announces SSC MTS 2025 exam date on its website.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification Date
|
26th June 2025
|
Application Start Date
|
26th June 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
24th July 2025
|
SSC MTS Admit Card 2025
|
3 - 4 days before the exam date
|
Paper 1 Exam Dates
|
December 2025 (Tentatively)
