ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download Revised Syllabus PDF Here

ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus: The updated syllabus for ICSE Class 10 for the 2025–26 academic year is now available. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the subject-wise syllabus, including details on the course structure, marking scheme, and exam pattern for the upcoming board exams. This article provides the complete syllabus for all subjects in a clear and student-friendly format to help students prepare effectively. This article contains a comprehensive syllabus of English for the 2025–26 academic session, as there are no major changes in the ICSE Class 10 English syllabus. The board exams will be based on the full syllabus. Students are advised to review the latest English syllabus carefully to understand the topics covered and the exam pattern for the year.

Also Check: ICSE Syllabus 2025-26 for Class 10: Download Revised Syllabus PDF ICSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2025 In ICSE Class 10, there will be two papers for English subject Paper 1: English Language

Paper 2: Literature in English The paper pattern will be as follows: Paper Marks Time Paper 1 80 2 Hours Paper 2 80 2 Hours ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26 Here's the ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus for 2025-26 in a table format: Category Title Author Specifics (if applicable) Drama Julius Caesar William Shakespeare Acts III, IV & V Treasure Chest: Prose (Short Stories) 1. With the Photographer Stephen Leacock 2. The Elevator William Sleator 3. The Girl Who Can Ama Ata Aidoo 4. The Pedestrian Ray Bradbury 5. The Last Lesson Alphonse Daudet Treasure Chest: Poetry 1. Haunted Houses H.W. Longfellow 2. The Glove and the Lions Leigh Hunt 3. When Great Trees Fall Maya Angelou 4. A Considerable Speck Robert Frost 5. The Power of Music Sukumar Ray

ICSE Class 10 English Internal Assessment 2025-256 Paper 1 - English Language Schools will prepare, conduct and record assessments of the Listening and Speaking Skills of candidates. Two assessments in the course of the year will be conducted. Pattern of Assessment

a) Listening Skills - 10 Marks b) Speaking Skills - 10 Marks Paper 2 - Literature in English Schools will set, assess and record written assignments by the candidates. Two or three assignments of reasonable length (not exceeding 1500 words in total) are to be prepared based on the prescribed textbooks. Details of the internal assessment can be viewed by downloading the full syllabus below: ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-2026 PDF Students preparing for the ICSE Class 10 Board Exams 2025–26 should go through the syllabus carefully to ensure they cover all important topics. Downloading the syllabus using the provided links will help them plan and organize their study schedule effectively.