Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download Revised Syllabus PDF Here

ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2025: The ICSE Class 10 English syllabus for the 2025–26 academic year has been released with no major changes. Students are advised to follow the complete syllabus and exam pattern as shared by CISCE for effective exam preparation.

Anisha Mishra
ByAnisha Mishra
Jul 15, 2025, 16:13 IST
ICSE English Syllabus 2025-26 for Class 10th Board Exam
ICSE English Syllabus 2025-26 for Class 10th Board Exam

ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus: The updated syllabus for ICSE Class 10 for the 2025–26 academic year is now available. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the subject-wise syllabus, including details on the course structure, marking scheme, and exam pattern for the upcoming board exams. This article provides the complete syllabus for all subjects in a clear and student-friendly format to help students prepare effectively.

This article contains a comprehensive syllabus of English for the 2025–26 academic session, as there are no major changes in the ICSE Class 10 English syllabus. The board exams will be based on the full syllabus. Students are advised to review the latest English syllabus carefully to understand the topics covered and the exam pattern for the year.

Also Check: ICSE Syllabus 2025-26 for Class 10: Download Revised Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2025

In ICSE Class 10, there will be two papers for English subject

  • Paper 1: English Language
  • Paper 2: Literature in English

The paper pattern will be as follows:

Paper

Marks

Time

Paper 1

80

2 Hours

Paper 2

80

2 Hours

ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26

Here's the ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus for 2025-26 in a table format:

Category

Title

Author

Specifics (if applicable)

Drama

Julius Caesar

William Shakespeare

Acts III, IV & V

Treasure Chest: Prose (Short Stories)

      		                 

1. With the Photographer

Stephen Leacock

2. The Elevator

William Sleator

3. The Girl Who Can

Ama Ata Aidoo

4. The Pedestrian

Ray Bradbury

5. The Last Lesson

Alphonse Daudet

Treasure Chest: Poetry

     		    

1. Haunted Houses

H.W. Longfellow

2. The Glove and the Lions

Leigh Hunt

3. When Great Trees Fall

Maya Angelou

4. A Considerable Speck

Robert Frost

5. The Power of Music

Sukumar Ray

ICSE Class 10 English Internal Assessment 2025-256

Paper 1 - English Language

Schools will prepare, conduct and record assessments of the Listening and Speaking Skills of candidates. Two assessments in the course of the year will be conducted.

Pattern of Assessment
a) Listening Skills - 10 Marks

b) Speaking Skills - 10 Marks

Paper 2 - Literature in English

Schools will set, assess and record written assignments by the candidates. Two or three assignments of reasonable length (not exceeding 1500 words in total) are to be prepared based on the prescribed textbooks.

Details of the internal assessment can be viewed by downloading the full syllabus below:

ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-2026 PDF

Students preparing for the ICSE Class 10 Board Exams 2025–26 should go through the syllabus carefully to ensure they cover all important topics. Downloading the syllabus using the provided links will help them plan and organize their study schedule effectively.


Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News