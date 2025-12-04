Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key 2025 OUT at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, PDF Download Link Here

Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key 2025 on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, on December 3, 2025. Candidates can now check match their answer key with the official answers and calculate their estimated scores.
The Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key helps candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of the result. Candidates can download the answer key by logging into their account with their registration number and password.
Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key 2025 OUT
The Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key 2025 has officially been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), marking a crucial milestone for thousands of aspirants who appeared for the written exam on August 17, 2025. Candidates can now access th the shift-wise Patwari answer key PDF along with their individual response sheets directly from the RSSB official website under the “Candidate Corner” section. The answer key allows candidates to evaluate their performance, identify correct and incorrect responses, and estimate their probable score before the Patwari result 2025 is declared.
Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key 2025 PDF Download
The Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key 2025 link is now officially active at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates click on the direct download link below to download their answer key PDF and response sheet. The board has released shift-wise answer keys for all paper codes and candidates can calculate their expected scores using the official marking scheme (+2 for correct, -1/3 for incorrect). Click on the direct link below to download the Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key 2025.
Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key 2025 Paper 1
Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key 2025 Paper 2
Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key: Overview
RSSB conducted the Platoon Commander Direct Recruitment Exam 2025 on November 22, 2025 across multiple centres in the state. Now the answer key has been released on December 3, 2025. Check the table below for Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key overview
Feature
Details
Conducting Body
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
Post Name
Platoon Commander
Exam Date
November 22, 2025
Answer Key Release Date
December 3, 2025
Objection Fee
Rs 100
Official Website
rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
How to Download the Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key 2025?
The answer key pdf was released on December 3 at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; candidates can click on the direct link above to download the Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key 2025 or they can follow the steps listed below
- Visit the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- Now on the homepage click on Candidate corner and click on Platoon Commander Answer Key
- Answer Key will displayed on screen; match your answer and calculate estimated mark
- Download the answer key pdf for future reference
