Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key 2025 OUT at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, PDF Download Link Here

CAT Response Sheet 2025
By Mohd Salman
Dec 4, 2025, 13:11 IST

RSSB has released the Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key 2025 on December 3, 2025. Candidates can download the shift-wise answer key and response sheets from rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, calculate estimated scores using the official marking scheme, and raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 100.

Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key 2025

Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key 2025 on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, on December 3, 2025. Candidates can now check match their answer key with the official answers and calculate their estimated scores.
The Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key helps candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of the result. Candidates can download the answer key by logging into their account with their registration number and password.

Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key 2025 OUT

The Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key 2025 has officially been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), marking a crucial milestone for thousands of aspirants who appeared for the written exam on August 17, 2025. Candidates can now access th the shift-wise Patwari answer key PDF along with their individual response sheets directly from the RSSB official website under the “Candidate Corner” section. The answer key allows candidates to evaluate their performance, identify correct and incorrect responses, and estimate their probable score before the Patwari result 2025 is declared.

Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key 2025 PDF Download

The Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key 2025 link is now officially active at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates click on the direct download link below to download their answer key PDF and response sheet. The board has released shift-wise answer keys for all paper codes and candidates can calculate their expected scores using the official marking scheme (+2 for correct, -1/3 for incorrect). Click on the direct link below to download the Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key 2025.

Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key 2025 Paper 1

Click Here

Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key 2025 Paper 2

Click Here

Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key: Overview

RSSB conducted the Platoon Commander Direct Recruitment Exam 2025 on November 22, 2025 across multiple centres in the state. Now the answer key has been released on December 3, 2025. Check the table below for Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key overview

Feature

Details

Conducting Body

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)

Post Name

Platoon Commander

Exam Date

November 22, 2025

Answer Key Release Date

December 3, 2025

Objection Fee

Rs 100

Official Website 

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Download the Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key 2025?

The answer key pdf was released on December 3 at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; candidates can click on the direct link above to download the Rajasthan Platoon Commander Answer Key 2025 or they can follow the steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Now on the homepage click on Candidate corner and click on Platoon Commander Answer Key
  • Answer Key will displayed on screen; match your answer and calculate estimated mark
  • Download the answer key pdf for future reference

