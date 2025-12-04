WBPRB SI Exam Date 2025 OUT: Exam Scheduled for December 30th - Admit Card Releasing Soon at wbpolice.gov.in

WBPRB SI Exam Date 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the written exam schedule for the final Combined Competitive Examination for the post of Sub-Inspector/SubInspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police on its official website. The written exam for the above posts will be held on December 30, 2025 (Tuesday) across the state. Hall ticket for the above exam will be released on December 22, 2025 at the official websites including- prb.wb.gov.in,-www.kolkatapolice.gov.in and http://(www.wbpolice.gov.in.

Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the link available on the official website.

WBPRB SI Exam Date 2025 PDF Link

