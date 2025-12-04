WBPRB SI Exam Date 2025 OUT: Exam Scheduled for December 30th - Admit Card Releasing Soon at wbpolice.gov.in

CAT Response Sheet 2025
By Manish Kumar
Dec 4, 2025, 13:57 IST

WBPRB SI Exam Date 2025 notice has been announced by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) for the posts of for the post of Sub-Inspector/SubInspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant. The written exam will be held on December 30, 2025 (Tuesday). Check the hall ticket download link and other details here. 

WBPRB SI Exam Date 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the written exam schedule for the final Combined Competitive Examination for the post of Sub-Inspector/SubInspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police on its official website. The written exam for the above posts will be held on December 30, 2025 (Tuesday) across the state. Hall ticket for the above exam will be released on December 22, 2025 at the official websites including- prb.wb.gov.in,-www.kolkatapolice.gov.in and http://(www.wbpolice.gov.in.
Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the link available on the official website.

WBPRB SI Exam Date 2025 PDF Link

The written exam for the posts of the post of Sub-Inspector/SubInspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police will be held on December 30, 2025 (Tuesday). The admit card will be released on December 22 on the official website. Download the exam date pdf through the link given below- 

WBPRB SI Exam Date 2025 PDF

Direct Link

 

WBPRB SI Exam Date 2025 Overview 

Earlier WBPRB had launched the recruitmnet drive for various posts including Sub-Inspector/SubInspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police – 2023 . To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)
Post Name Sub-Inspector/SubInspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police – 2023
Exam Date  December 30, 2025 (Tuesday)
Admit Card Release Date December 22, 2025 (Tuesday)
Credentials Required  Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth
Official Website https://prb.wb.gov.in/


How to Download WBPRB SI Exam Date 2025 PDF?

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) - https://prb.wb.gov.in/
  • Step 2: Click on the PDF link displaying as ‘Notice for Final Combined Competitive Examination ' on the home page.
  • Step 3: You will get the pdf of the notice in a new window. 
  • Step 4: Download and take the printout of the PDF.


