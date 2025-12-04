WBPRB SI Exam Date 2025 OUT: Exam Scheduled for December 30th - Admit Card Releasing Soon at wbpolice.gov.in

WBPRB SI Exam Date 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the written exam schedule for the final Combined Competitive Examination for the post of Sub-Inspector/SubInspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police on its official website. The written exam for the above posts will be held on December 30, 2025 (Tuesday) across the state. Hall ticket for the above exam will be released on December 22, 2025 at the official websites including- prb.wb.gov.in,-www.kolkatapolice.gov.in and http://(www.wbpolice.gov.in.
Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the link available on the official website.
WBPRB SI Exam Date 2025 PDF Link
The written exam for the posts of the post of Sub-Inspector/SubInspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police will be held on December 30, 2025 (Tuesday). The admit card will be released on December 22 on the official website. Download the exam date pdf through the link given below-
WBPRB SI Exam Date 2025 PDF
WBPRB SI Exam Date 2025 Overview
Earlier WBPRB had launched the recruitmnet drive for various posts including Sub-Inspector/SubInspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police – 2023 . To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)
|Post Name
|Sub-Inspector/SubInspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police – 2023
|Exam Date
|December 30, 2025 (Tuesday)
|Admit Card Release Date
|December 22, 2025 (Tuesday)
|Credentials Required
|Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth
|Official Website
|https://prb.wb.gov.in/
How to Download WBPRB SI Exam Date 2025 PDF?
You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
- Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) - https://prb.wb.gov.in/
- Step 2: Click on the PDF link displaying as ‘Notice for Final Combined Competitive Examination ' on the home page.
- Step 3: You will get the pdf of the notice in a new window.
- Step 4: Download and take the printout of the PDF.
