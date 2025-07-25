Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
India is the largest exporter of pomegranates in the world, shipping over 90,000 tonnes annually. Read how India dominates global pomegranate exports, the top exporting countries, and why pomegranates is valued for its taste, nutrition, and growing demand.

Jul 25, 2025, 11:10 IST

Largest Exporter of Pomegranate: India is the largest exporter of pomegranates in the world. It exports more than 90,000 tonnes of fresh pomegranates every year. The fruit is mainly grown in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. Keep reading more about pomegranates. 

Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Pomegranates in the World?

India exports the most pomegranates globally. Indian pomegranates are known for their bright red skin, juicy seeds and long shelf life. The country exports mainly to the Middle East, Europe and Southeast Asia.

How Much Pomegranate Does India Export?

India exports around 90,000 to 100,000 tonnes of pomegranates each year. The major buyers are the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Nepal, the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia.

Top 5 Pomegranate Exporting Countries in the World

Rank

Country

Annual Export Volume (Thousand Tonnes)

1

India

90–100

2

Iran

60–70

3

Spain

50–60

4

Egypt

40–50

5

Turkey

30–40

Source: APEDA, FAO, Trade Map, 2023 estimates

1. India

India is the top exporter of fresh pomegranates. It produces high-quality varieties like Bhagwa, which are sweet, seedless and have bright color. India also exports pomegranate arils and juice in growing quantities.

2. Iran

Iran is one of the world’s top producers and exporters of pomegranates. The country grows over 700 varieties and is known for its rich-tasting fruit.

3. Spain

Spain exports mostly to European countries. Spanish pomegranates are favored for their quality and organic farming practices.

4. Egypt

Egypt exports a large amount of pomegranates to Gulf countries and Europe. The fruit is harvested in early autumn and sold fresh.

5. Turkey

Turkey exports fresh and processed pomegranates, especially juice concentrate. Turkish varieties are popular in Russia and Eastern Europe.

Other Countries with Notable Pomegranate Exports

Countries like the United States, Afghanistan, Peru and Israel also export pomegranates, mainly for niche and regional markets.

Interesting Facts About Pomegranates

1. Pomegranates Are One of the Oldest Cultivated Fruits

Pomegranates have been grown for over 4,000 years. Ancient civilizations in Persia, Egypt, and India considered them symbols of health, fertility, and prosperity.

2. Every Pomegranate Has Hundreds of Seeds

A single pomegranate can contain about 600 to 1,400 seeds, also known as arils. Each seed is surrounded by sweet, juicy pulp.

3. Pomegranates Are a Superfruit

Pomegranates are packed with antioxidants, vitamin C, potassium, and fiber. They help boost immunity, improve heart health, and support digestion.

4. The Name Comes from Latin

The word pomegranate comes from the Latin “pomum granatum,” meaning “seeded apple.”

5. Pomegranates Don’t Ripen After Harvest

Unlike bananas or mangoes, pomegranates do not continue to ripen after being picked. That’s why they must be harvested only when fully ripe.

