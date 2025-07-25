Largest Exporter of Pomegranate: India is the largest exporter of pomegranates in the world. It exports more than 90,000 tonnes of fresh pomegranates every year. The fruit is mainly grown in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. Keep reading more about pomegranates. Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Pomegranates in the World? India exports the most pomegranates globally. Indian pomegranates are known for their bright red skin, juicy seeds and long shelf life. The country exports mainly to the Middle East, Europe and Southeast Asia. How Much Pomegranate Does India Export? India exports around 90,000 to 100,000 tonnes of pomegranates each year. The major buyers are the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Nepal, the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia. Top 5 Pomegranate Exporting Countries in the World

Rank Country Annual Export Volume (Thousand Tonnes) 1 India 90–100 2 Iran 60–70 3 Spain 50–60 4 Egypt 40–50 5 Turkey 30–40 Source: APEDA, FAO, Trade Map, 2023 estimates 1. India India is the top exporter of fresh pomegranates. It produces high-quality varieties like Bhagwa, which are sweet, seedless and have bright color. India also exports pomegranate arils and juice in growing quantities. 2. Iran Iran is one of the world’s top producers and exporters of pomegranates. The country grows over 700 varieties and is known for its rich-tasting fruit. 3. Spain Spain exports mostly to European countries. Spanish pomegranates are favored for their quality and organic farming practices. 4. Egypt Egypt exports a large amount of pomegranates to Gulf countries and Europe. The fruit is harvested in early autumn and sold fresh.

5. Turkey Turkey exports fresh and processed pomegranates, especially juice concentrate. Turkish varieties are popular in Russia and Eastern Europe. Other Countries with Notable Pomegranate Exports Countries like the United States, Afghanistan, Peru and Israel also export pomegranates, mainly for niche and regional markets. Interesting Facts About Pomegranates 1. Pomegranates Are One of the Oldest Cultivated Fruits Pomegranates have been grown for over 4,000 years. Ancient civilizations in Persia, Egypt, and India considered them symbols of health, fertility, and prosperity. 2. Every Pomegranate Has Hundreds of Seeds A single pomegranate can contain about 600 to 1,400 seeds, also known as arils. Each seed is surrounded by sweet, juicy pulp. 3. Pomegranates Are a Superfruit Pomegranates are packed with antioxidants, vitamin C, potassium, and fiber. They help boost immunity, improve heart health, and support digestion.