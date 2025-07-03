Largest Exporter of Oranges: Spain is the largest exporter of oranges in the world. Each year, it ships over 1.6 million tonnes to countries across Europe and beyond. Spanish oranges are especially popular for their sweetness, bright colour, and freshness, making them a staple in households, juice bars, and supermarkets globally.

Read More: Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Cotton in the World?

Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Oranges in the World?

Spain holds the top spot in global orange exports. Its Mediterranean climate, efficient farming methods, and location near major European markets give it a strong advantage. The country’s oranges are highly valued for both eating fresh and juicing.

How Many Oranges Does Spain Export?

Spain exports 1.6 to 1.8 million metric tonnes of oranges annually. These exports mostly go to countries like Germany, France, the UK, and the Netherlands. The Valencia and Navel varieties are particularly favoured due to their long shelf life and high juice content.