Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Oranges in the World?

Spain is the largest exporter of oranges in the world, shipping over 1.6 million tonnes annually. Discover how Spain leads the global orange trade, the top orange-exporting countries, and the international demand for this juicy citrus fruit.

Jasreet Kaur
ByJasreet Kaur
Jul 3, 2025, 12:41 IST

Largest Exporter of Oranges: Spain is the largest exporter of oranges in the world. Each year, it ships over 1.6 million tonnes to countries across Europe and beyond. Spanish oranges are especially popular for their sweetness, bright colour, and freshness, making them a staple in households, juice bars, and supermarkets globally.

Spain holds the top spot in global orange exports. Its Mediterranean climate, efficient farming methods, and location near major European markets give it a strong advantage. The country’s oranges are highly valued for both eating fresh and juicing.

How Many Oranges Does Spain Export?

Spain exports 1.6 to 1.8 million metric tonnes of oranges annually. These exports mostly go to countries like Germany, France, the UK, and the Netherlands. The Valencia and Navel varieties are particularly favoured due to their long shelf life and high juice content.

Top 5 Orange Exporting Countries in the World

Rank

Country

Annual Exports (in Tonnes)

1

Spain

1,600,000+

2

South Africa

1,200,000+

3

Egypt

950,000+

4

United States

600,000+

5

Netherlands

300,000+

Source: FAO and  World Citrus Organization

1. Spain

Spain dominates orange exports globally. Key production areas include Valencia, Andalusia, and Murcia. Oranges are harvested from November to June, perfectly timed for winter markets in Europe. Spanish oranges are known for being fresh, juicy, and consistently high-quality.

2. South Africa

South Africa is a major orange exporter, especially to Europe and the Middle East. The country benefits from a Southern Hemisphere growing season (May–October), supplying oranges when northern countries are out of season.

3. Egypt

Egypt has seen fast growth in orange exports. With a warm climate and expanding agricultural investment, it ships oranges mainly to Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the EU. The country’s Baladi and Valencia oranges are highly sought-after.

4. United States

The U.S. exports large volumes of oranges, especially from California and Florida. Canada, Japan, and Korea are key markets. However, much of the U.S. crop is used domestically, particularly in orange juice production.

5. Netherlands

Although the Netherlands doesn’t grow many oranges, it’s a leading re-export hub. Rotterdam port handles massive imports from Africa and South America, which are then redistributed across Europe.

Other Countries with Notable Orange Exports

Countries like Morocco, Italy, Turkey, Greece, and Mexico also export significant volumes of oranges. These nations benefit from ideal growing conditions and growing global demand.

Interesting Facts About Orange Exports

1.Spain is the World’s Orange Export Leader

With over 1.6 million tonnes annually, Spain supplies almost a quarter of the global orange trade.

2.South Africa Fills the Off-Season Gap

It exports oranges when European producers are out of season, maintaining year-round supply.

3.Egypt’s Citrus Boom

Egypt has doubled its orange exports in the last decade and is now Africa’s top orange supplier.

4.Netherlands Moves Oranges Without Growing Them

It acts as a strategic transit hub, re-exporting oranges across Europe.

5.Valencia Oranges are a Global Favorite

Named after the Spanish region, these oranges are sweet, seedless, and perfect for juicing.

