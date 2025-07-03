Largest Exporter of Oranges: Spain is the largest exporter of oranges in the world. Each year, it ships over 1.6 million tonnes to countries across Europe and beyond. Spanish oranges are especially popular for their sweetness, bright colour, and freshness, making them a staple in households, juice bars, and supermarkets globally.
Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Oranges in the World?
Spain holds the top spot in global orange exports. Its Mediterranean climate, efficient farming methods, and location near major European markets give it a strong advantage. The country’s oranges are highly valued for both eating fresh and juicing.
How Many Oranges Does Spain Export?
Spain exports 1.6 to 1.8 million metric tonnes of oranges annually. These exports mostly go to countries like Germany, France, the UK, and the Netherlands. The Valencia and Navel varieties are particularly favoured due to their long shelf life and high juice content.
Top 5 Orange Exporting Countries in the World
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Annual Exports (in Tonnes)
|
1
|
Spain
|
1,600,000+
|
2
|
South Africa
|
1,200,000+
|
3
|
Egypt
|
950,000+
|
4
|
United States
|
600,000+
|
5
|
Netherlands
|
300,000+
Source: FAO and World Citrus Organization
1. Spain
Spain dominates orange exports globally. Key production areas include Valencia, Andalusia, and Murcia. Oranges are harvested from November to June, perfectly timed for winter markets in Europe. Spanish oranges are known for being fresh, juicy, and consistently high-quality.
2. South Africa
South Africa is a major orange exporter, especially to Europe and the Middle East. The country benefits from a Southern Hemisphere growing season (May–October), supplying oranges when northern countries are out of season.
3. Egypt
Egypt has seen fast growth in orange exports. With a warm climate and expanding agricultural investment, it ships oranges mainly to Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the EU. The country’s Baladi and Valencia oranges are highly sought-after.
4. United States
The U.S. exports large volumes of oranges, especially from California and Florida. Canada, Japan, and Korea are key markets. However, much of the U.S. crop is used domestically, particularly in orange juice production.
5. Netherlands
Although the Netherlands doesn’t grow many oranges, it’s a leading re-export hub. Rotterdam port handles massive imports from Africa and South America, which are then redistributed across Europe.
Other Countries with Notable Orange Exports
Countries like Morocco, Italy, Turkey, Greece, and Mexico also export significant volumes of oranges. These nations benefit from ideal growing conditions and growing global demand.
Interesting Facts About Orange Exports
1.Spain is the World’s Orange Export Leader
With over 1.6 million tonnes annually, Spain supplies almost a quarter of the global orange trade.
2.South Africa Fills the Off-Season Gap
It exports oranges when European producers are out of season, maintaining year-round supply.
3.Egypt’s Citrus Boom
Egypt has doubled its orange exports in the last decade and is now Africa’s top orange supplier.
4.Netherlands Moves Oranges Without Growing Them
It acts as a strategic transit hub, re-exporting oranges across Europe.
5.Valencia Oranges are a Global Favorite
Named after the Spanish region, these oranges are sweet, seedless, and perfect for juicing.
